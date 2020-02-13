Jamie Vardy will rediscover how to score goals for Leicester, says Brendan Rodgers | Soccer news





Jamie Vardy has scored 97 Premier League goals in 199 appearances

Brendan Rodgers has backed Jamie Vardy to return to his best level while Leicester prepares to face the Wolves on Friday night.

%MINIFYHTMLc7f6e7cb5410541e85c5703e12195ccd11% %MINIFYHTMLc7f6e7cb5410541e85c5703e12195ccd12%

The top scorer in the Premier League has only one goal in his last 10 games, as he scored 16 times in 17 starts.

Leicester heads to Molineux with the aim of returning to second place in the table and Vardy has recovered from a hamstring injury after winter break.

"He is ready to make an impact in the final part of the season. These things happen and he has been working to return," Rodgers said.

Vardy was injured against West Ham on January 22

"I have no doubt that he is the player who will always be the threat and will always have those opportunities."

"It is the responsibility of the team to create opportunities for him because he is that type of forward."

"He needs the last pass, or the cross. In some games, he has had the bad luck of not scoring."

"But it's a threat and that will come again, I'm sure."