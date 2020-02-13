















0:36



English prostitute Jamie George says she will stay in Saracens next season

English prostitute Jamie George says she will stay in Saracens next season

England's front row, Jamie George, says he will stay in the Saracens next season despite the decline of the Rugby Premier League club due to persistent salary breaches.

%MINIFYHTMLf91b2d5ab348220724f81ff15856c7ed11% %MINIFYHTMLf91b2d5ab348220724f81ff15856c7ed12%

George is the first of England's Saracens to compromise his future with the club, which was sanctioned in January by the Rugby Premier League.

It remains to be seen if the Saracens will be able to keep their other international stars, which include England captain Owen Farrell, strikers Billy and Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje and Elliot Daly.

Jamie George is a key member of the Eddie Jones team in England

"I'm pretty sure I'll stay," said George exclusively. Sky sports news.

"I'm not sure about the details, but I will stay at the club and use it for different purposes, but I will certainly play rugby next year."

"I have not spoken to the other boys. My decision has been made exclusively from a personal point of view and I would not like to speak on their behalf, but it seems that way."