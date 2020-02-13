James Marsden remembers the Flack he got for his notebook paper

It's normal not to forget your first love … and Allie Hamilton's second.

Fans know the saga of Rachel McAdams& # 39; character in The notebook, the beloved drama of 2004 that quickly became one of the most beloved romances in the world: the girl meets the boy, the girl and the boy fall in love, the mother and the boy separate without knowing it, the girl falls in love of the new boy, the girl finds the old one Again, the girl must choose. More than a decade later, most know that he ended up choosing Ryan GoslingNoah Calhoun, his teenage love, instead of James Marsdenthe "fabulously rich,quot; of Lon Hammond, Jr.

While the fictional couple has been melting hearts since then, Marsden became nervous about his character. "I thought he was a good guy," he said in Good morning america Thursday after Michael Strahan defended the less favored gentleman. "But, I think it's a testimony of the movie that the chemistry between Ryan and Rachel was, you know …"