James Brown death probe is considered reopened for evidence of foul play

Jacque Hollander, who met the late Godfather of the Soul, has allegedly taken a step forward with new evidence to suggest that the singer was killed in addition to a list of witnesses.

Prosecutors are considering reopening the case surrounding the death of the soul legend James brown Due to evidence of foul play.

Jacque Hollander, who knew Brown before his death, has taken a step forward with a mountain of articles for researchers suggesting he was killed.

A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed to TMZ that Prosecutor Paul Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday (February 12) and she gave him a container full of new evidence, including text messages and a list. of witnesses, who point to a potential homicide

The lawyer ordered his investigators to interview Holland more and, if the alleged evidence of foul play she submitted remains, he has expressed great interest in reopening the case.

James died at 73 on Christmas Day 2006 in an Atlanta hospital. His death certificate suggested that he had suffered a heart attack, the rumors of murder have never ceased, thanks mainly to Hollander.