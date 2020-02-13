Jameela Jamil is criticized for posting peanut butter sandwich despite the claim of nut allergy

%MINIFYHTML8846e5852cdcbd8bb7a5eaca9ac11a9811% %MINIFYHTML8846e5852cdcbd8bb7a5eaca9ac11a9812%

The actress of & # 39; Good Place & # 39; He faces a violent reaction online again after announcing peanut butter pretzels on social media despite previously claiming he is allergic to nuts.

Jameela Jamil He has responded to critics online after he announced peanut butter pretzels in his Instagram stories, even though he previously claimed he was allergic to nuts.

The star shared a snapshot of a bag of creamy peanut butter pretzel nuggets on his page, with the caption: "Life will never be the same."

However, fans rushed to point to the star who previously said she was allergic to nuts and questioned her new snack option.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at night, he tweeted: "My allergies / intolerances decreased as I grew up," but that didn't stop curious users from pushing "The good place"Actress for answers.

"I want to believe you, but can you explain allergies please?" asked a fan, prompting Jameela to answer: "Yes, mercury poisoning in my twenties."

"I had 11 fillings removed and my stomach lining was damaged for a decade. I got a lot of strange food allergies that disappeared when I healed my gut. Next question."

The controversy comes amid several accusations that the actress, who came out as a stranger last week, suffers from Munchausen syndrome, which causes people to invent various ailments in an attempt to get attention.

An Instagram post cited articles about his admissions of previous health problems, including car accidents, congenital hearing loss and labyrinthitis, hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and celiac disease, as evidence that he had the disorder.

Jameela has insisted that the accusations are false and called the fan who sent them "deranged."