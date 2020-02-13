Jadon Sancho focused on Borussia Dortmund in the interest of the best clubs in Europe | Soccer news

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are now interested in signing the 19-year-old English international this summer

















2:31



Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News has an update on any possible transfer of Jadon Sancho

The end of Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho, focuses this season with the German team, amid growing interest in him by the best clubs in Europe, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Premier League teams Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the 19-year-old this summer.

But the Spanish champions Barcelona and the German Bayern Munich have now also entered the race to sign England's international.

Dortmund will demand at least £ 100 million for Sancho this summer, although at the moment no club is favorite to sign him, with Sancho wanting to play in the Champions League.

But he remains committed to Dortmund this season, with the Lucien Favre team chasing a first Bundesliga title since 2012, since they are in third place, four points behind Bayern.

Dortmund is also in the Champions League as they prepare for a clash of the last 16 against French champion Paris Saint-Germain this month.

Sancho is attracting the interest of a lot of European clubs

Sancho, who will turn 20 next month, has become an England international since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

The city has the option of matching any offer for Sancho as part of the agreement, which means that the Bundesliga party must keep them informed if another club enters.

Analysis: Sancho's future depends on two things

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol …

First of all, will any club offer the amount of money for Sancho that will tempt Dortmund to sell it?

The second factor is football reasons. He will not leave Dortmund unless he enters an environment in which he believes he can develop, and that means he really has to have Champions League football.

Sancho has scored 12 goals and has 13 assists in only 19 league games this season.

But at the moment, there is no favorite club to sign it. His mind is totally in Dortmund and England in the summer, so his focus at this time is not on transfers.

We all know that it will be one of the best properties in the transfer window this summer and there are many clubs interested in signing it.

But don't rule out that Sancho stays in Dortmund because he has a lot of what he wants in the club. They are a fantastic club, have great support and compete in the Champions League and for the Bundesliga title.

So there is no problem with him staying there, but I think he is likely to leave in the summer.