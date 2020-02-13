Jade Catta-Preta of The Soup talks about ex boyfriends and more

Jade Catta-Preta He is "just excited to make people laugh."
And, from what we saw during the return last night of Soup, she has achieved this goal. In addition to being a hilarious comedian and fan of pop culture, Jade is a self-proclaimed open book.
Therefore, we already feel that we know her so well. However, it helps that we have seen this informative interview with the new E! personality.
In the images above, Jade shares her lesser-known talents, her origin story and much more.
"I am an open book! Except, don't ask me about my love life, because I won't tell you," Jade jokes. "I'm single,quot;.
Good to know! Of course, this is not the only juicy bite that Jade reveals, since he also says he loves "intense eye contact."
"If I had a warning label, it would be … I make eye contact,quot; Soup Organize more jokes. "Like, intense eye contact."
Oh, and let's not start with his wild tongue tricks. Don't worry, Jade shows them all in the fun video above.
Joking aside, Jade has had a great trip to get to where he is today. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, it is a dream come true for Jade that Soup It is transmitted in the South American country.
"I will get excited even talking about this, but the fact that Soup it is transmitted in Brazil, it's just that … I'm speechless, "says Jade honestly." My brain can't understand it. So exciting Not only is he in my home country and my family sees him, but recently I've been doing a lot of stand-up in Portuguese. "
WARNING: Jade's Portuguese joke about the dolphin sounds of her ex boyfriend during sex is not for the faint of heart. (But you'll laugh out loud).
For all this and much more, be sure to watch the informative sit up!
Watch a new episode of Soup Wednesday at 10 p.m.