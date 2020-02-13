Jade Catta-Preta of The Soup talks about ex boyfriends and more

Jade Catta-Preta He is "just excited to make people laugh."

And, from what we saw during the return last night of Soup, she has achieved this goal. In addition to being a hilarious comedian and fan of pop culture, Jade is a self-proclaimed open book.

%MINIFYHTML7ba97fd615e583a59079de19b6232a9b13% %MINIFYHTML7ba97fd615e583a59079de19b6232a9b14%

Therefore, we already feel that we know her so well. However, it helps that we have seen this informative interview with the new E! personality.

%MINIFYHTML7ba97fd615e583a59079de19b6232a9b15% %MINIFYHTML7ba97fd615e583a59079de19b6232a9b16%

In the images above, Jade shares her lesser-known talents, her origin story and much more.

"I am an open book! Except, don't ask me about my love life, because I won't tell you," Jade jokes. "I'm single,quot;.

Good to know! Of course, this is not the only juicy bite that Jade reveals, since he also says he loves "intense eye contact."

"If I had a warning label, it would be … I make eye contact,quot; Soup Organize more jokes. "Like, intense eye contact."

Oh, and let's not start with his wild tongue tricks. Don't worry, Jade shows them all in the fun video above.