J. Cole signs a multi-year alliance with Puma

After much speculation, J. Cole and Puma have officially linked. The company signed the rap artist in a multi-year association.

According to an announcement by Puma’s global brand and marketing director, Adam Petrick,

“Our partnership with Cole is deeply rooted. Cole participates in the creation of products, marketing campaigns and cultural orientation. He will be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA in the future and we are excited to work with him not only at the product level, but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sports and represents everything PUMA represents as a brand. "

Puma's new sneaker, Sky Dreamer, was also launched along with the announcement. According to XXL, this is a modified version of the Sky LX shoe that was released in the 1980s and that has Cole's Dreamville logo.

It was also reported that this "is the first of many Hoops products in which Cole will be involved before launching his own Dreamer footwear and clothing that will come later this year with PUMA."

In addition, there is also a short film that will be released during the NBA All Star game on Sunday (February 16), on TNT.

Cole first appeared in 2007 with "The Come Up,quot; and then signed with Jay Z's Roc Nation in 2009. Since then, he has had five number one albums.

It is also rumored that the rapper will release a new album this year, "The Fall Off." There is still no official word, so fans will have to wait and see.