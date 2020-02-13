Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield provoke rumors of dispute after an awkward interview

%MINIFYHTML910d5162fe8655d578a852b67cc8a4a411% %MINIFYHTML910d5162fe8655d578a852b67cc8a4a412%

The star of & # 39; Insecure & # 39; and the actor of & # 39; Atlanta & # 39; recently passed by & # 39; The View & # 39; to promote his latest film & # 39; The Photograph & # 39 ;, and people couldn't help but notice how uncomfortable they were.

It is Issa Rae not getting along with Lakeith Stanfield (Keith Stanfield)? People begin to wonder if the two actors are fighting each other after their recent appearance on "Sight"to promote his latest movie"The photograph".

During the interview, Issa and Lakeith discussed the importance of telling black love stories throughout the movie and the first said she was "honored to be a part of that." At one point, one of the hosts said they would make a perfect match, to which the "Atlanta"The star responded awkwardly," I mean … That happened in the movie, you know. "

Those who watched the interview couldn't help but realize how awkward the atmosphere was and some even began to wonder if Lakeith and Issa are getting stronger. "I was blaming Issa for not being a great actress, but maybe they hate each other and she just couldn't pretend," said one, while another commented: "Issa and Lakeith don't seem to like them." other. They were sitting so apart and the chemistry was not unbearable. This whole interview seemed unpleasant and I hope these two are fine. "

"They seem to really not love each other, or they want to be somewhere else. Oh, that's painful to see," another person wrote similarly, as someone else pointed out, "They look like that couple who got into a fight on the road. to the party of their friends, but once they have them, they have to act as if everything is fine. "

Adding more fuel to rumors of disputes, a source claimed that Issa and Lakeith were crashing heads on the set of the movie. However, the two were supposedly forced to promote the movie together, hence the awkward interview.

Neither Issa nor Lakeith have responded to the rumors.