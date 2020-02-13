Israel Folau named in Catalan dragon squad to face Castleford | Rugby League News

Watch Wigan vs Toronto in the Super League on Thursday at the Sky Sports Arena starting at 7 p.m.







Israel Folau went one step further to make his Super League debut after being named on the Catalans Dragons 21-man team for Saturday's game against Castleford in Perpignan.

The 30-year-old former Wallabies and Waratahs runner hasn't played since he was fired by Rugby Australia last May for posting anti-LGBT + comments on social media and 10 years have passed since his last rugby league game.

Being included in a team of 21 men does not guarantee that he will play, but Folau has had two weeks of training with his new teammates and coach Steve McNamara, said this week "he looks very good."

