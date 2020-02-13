Is wellness more important than tactics? Why football coaches need mental health training | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0cc5e1ad05f300038396bbf75a421f3211% %MINIFYHTML0cc5e1ad05f300038396bbf75a421f3212%







"What a player can do inside and outside his possession is easy to establish, but the deepest layers: who they are, what they believe in, how they got to this point, what drives them, what awaits them when they leave training, are the real details. "

In this era of record transfer fees, open checkbooks and infinite statistics, it is easy to forget the real reasons why some players perform better than others. It's easy to forget where football's unpredictability comes from, that trait we all love.

It would also be naive to think about Jurgen Klopp's previous quote in an interview with Goal.com In 2017, it is repeated and practiced throughout football. The Heads Up campaign, which will take place again this weekend (February 15/16) throughout football, was born to encourage the nation that mental health is as important as physical health.

In fact, the two work hand in hand: good mental health should be equal to good performance, but is football still fully aware?

It's something that Kevin George, a former professional footballer with Charlton and West Ham and now a mental health expert in football, sees as the fundamental area for growth in today's game.

George with Gus Poyet talking about mental health in football

"Is man management first and tactics second? 100 percent," says George, author and founder of Soccology. Sky Sports "The management of the man in football is a manager who speaks to you. Sir Alex Ferguson was seen as one of the best managers in history, but nobody talks much about his tactics. We enjoyed watching Manchester United, of course, but we talked about how he paid attention to the players and how he invested in the club's culture.

"It was all about interpersonal skills. I noticed a difference in Robin van Persie's interviews when he left Arsenal to go to Manchester United; he spoke as if he were part of something bigger than football."

"When you enter any line of work, you know that your performance depends on how you feel. Yes, technically you need to know things, but if you feel positive, it will open you to learn more, it will make you more productive. It's exactly the same in football .

"When people talk about mental health, you hear the word depression, etc., but what about well-being? We neglect the spectrum."

Therapy, both low-level and for more serious problems, is available in Premier League clubs and externally through the PFA in association with the Tony Adams Sporting Chance clinic. Psychologist Dr. Pippa Grange was widely praised for her work with the Gareth Southgate team in England before and during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but now she has left the FA.

Former England team psychologist, Dr. Pippa Grange, was widely praised for her work at the 2018 World Cup

George believes that internally prescribed therapy can be problematic, and that wellness and therapeutic understanding should be written on training badges at all levels.

"Having a therapist in a club is good, however, they don't take into account the time it takes. A manager might be thinking: & # 39; Can I invest time in this player, when I'm not here for a long time? Work is under pressure? The therapy is long term, but the best managers invest that time in the players.

"Actually, the player should have therapeutic understanding. Basic empathy is king. We should try to introduce these skills into training badges, observing the well-being of a player. Until we have that, nothing will change."

But what about the complex and unlimited world of youth soccer? Emotions are intricate when football passes from fun to pressured competition. George believes that work on emotional literacy is the key.

"Bullying and teasing are the number one problem in youth soccer. Even above performance and pressure. It's about safety; how can you build on performance if you don't feel safe?

"When you were 10 years old in a football club, you would experience the pressure that adults experience; you realize that you are vulnerable to being released. People then enter defensive mode, wanting to gain control in other areas to compensate for the loss of control, so they attack someone first to protect themselves.

Kevin George talks with academy players in Liverpool

"You have no control over what happens to you within the system, but you can manipulate the relationships within the system to give you a quick stop. Therefore, you can joke about the touch, the shot or the pass of others, knocking down someone else to build yourself

"That also means that the player then enters the field and takes the easiest option, the easiest pass, with less calculated risk. That prevents them from becoming great, because if they make a mistake, they will be fooled by their teammates."

"In addition to the negative effects of jokes inside football, it also acts as a great neutralizer for a very intense space. Banter acts as a buffer for overwhelming stress inside and outside football. That's why it doesn't matter how much the game changes , all generations miss the same thing: the costumes.

"The therapy appears in different ways, the funny moments within a space empower the space. When players lose the locker room, they are not the bricks and the mortar, they are not the people in the locker room, it is how those people make them Feel Then, without jokes, football would have bigger problems and society too.

"Emotional literacy is key. Young players must recognize their identity and fail on their own terms. We should be able to understand how we feel. We should be able to say: & # 39; These are my feelings, this is how they are appearing." "

2:02 Prince William says that football can encourage more conversation about mental health, before a new initiative launched by his campaign & # 39; Heads Up & # 39 ;. Prince William says that football can encourage more conversation about mental health, before a new initiative launched by his campaign & # 39; Heads Up & # 39 ;.

George also strongly believes that some coaches and clubs are not open to mental health, either because they do not understand it or because it threatens its existence within the football field.

"When coaches keep the game small in their minds, it brings familiarity and comfort, while expansion means learning more. In the minds of some people, that threatens the validation of their experience. But, in fact, it will increase their value because they will understand his experience, being able to articulate it better and access parts that were once in his blind spot.

"Understanding human performance is the way forward. Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, José Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, in different ways, had an advantage over others in this area."

Emotional awareness is not only beneficial to the well-being of players outside the game. George insists that it can be used for performance development, but admits that traditional forms of English football are an obstacle. Is this a development area for football or something much closer to home?

"This is bigger than football. I went to see Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands to see a 15-year-old player. I felt very uncomfortable in the game because I am conditioned to watch football in England, where there is comfort around soccer aggression, where the coach is cursing the players or the crowd shouts: "Get rid of him!"

4:15 In the period before the #HeadsUp weekend, Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger opens and shares stories about his experiences with mental health. In the period before the #HeadsUp weekend, Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger opens and shares stories about his experiences with mental health.

"Our cultural beliefs in English football are based on war; die for the club, put the head where it hurts. But in the Netherlands, when these players made mistakes, there was an empty space. I thought: & # 39; What's going on? & # 39; They would give away the ball, and the manager on the sideline wouldn't move.

"I did not realize how bad that aggression was in England. Technically, everyone in this game in Holland was cunning, they will judge your impact on the game, because everyone's technique is not in doubt. While here, technically there are players that they are not great, because they are pressured so that they are not good, because they are afraid. "

"In England we have not had an identity: we look at Spain and try to do it that way. We look at Germany and try to do it that way. We didn't have our own style, but we are slowly getting it. You're getting something."

The Heads Up campaign is also a great step forward. But most importantly, talking about emotions should be seen as a tool to improve performance, without admitting weakness.

