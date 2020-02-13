Is Prague trolling Moscow honoring Putin's murdered critic? The | News from the Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic – The Czech capital risks angering the Kremlin with plans to change the name of a public square after the murder of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

The change of name in "Pod Kastany Namesti,quot; ("Under the Chestnuts Square,quot;) in Prague will do little to improve the recently tense relations with Moscow. The square, actually little more than a cross of tree-lined roads in the leafy suburb of Prague 6, houses the Russian embassy.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0a3abb83a537dda26effe856505fa13f11% %MINIFYHTML0a3abb83a537dda26effe856505fa13f12%

The measure extends a series of controversies caused by officials in the Czech capital that seem designed to reaffirm the orientation of the pro-Western foreign policy of the EU member state, as opposed to the efforts of the populists to bring the country closer to countries such as Russia and China

"This is in line with the Czech tradition of respect for human rights," Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib told Al Jazeera, referring to the foreign policy stance developed under the first president of the Czech Republic, Vaclav Havel.

The three opposition parties that control the city council of Prague have indicated that they will all support the name change in a vote on February 24. A ceremony is organized for three days later: the fifth anniversary of Nemtsov's murder. Hrib says that the daughter of the former politician, Zhanna, will attend.

Nemstov, former deputy prime minister of Boris Yeltsin, was a staunch critic of the administration of Vladimir Putin. He was shot while crossing a bridge near the walls of the Kremlin on February 27, 2015.

Five Chechens were jailed for carrying out contract murder by a Moscow court in 2017. However, the identity of who commissioned the attack remains unknown. Russian opposition figures claim that the Kremlin was involved.

Hrib says that Prague joined "an international initiative." The streets around Russian embassies in Washington, Kyiv and Vilnius have also adopted the name of Nemtsov, causing anger in Moscow.

Prague also plans to name an approach to the square through an adjacent park after Anna Politkovskaya, a high-profile and critical journalist from the Kremlin who was killed when she entered her apartment building in Moscow in 2006.

The Russian embassy in Prague did not respond to a request for comment.

& # 39; Bozos & # 39;

The proposed name changes are the latest shake in relations between the two countries, which have been tested by various parts of the Czech political establishment in recent months.

Moscow reacted furiously last year to a decision by Ondrej Kolar, the mayor of Prague 6, to remove from the district a statue of a Red Army general.

In comments to Al Jazeera, Kolar said the Russian embassy had organized the protests of the local groups of the extreme right and left. His family is still under police protection after threats.

The Czech Republic is believed to be a regional center for Russian intelligence Prague Institute for Security Studies

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted "another truly horrible report from Prague," and criticized the plans of the mayor of the Reporyje district to build a monument to the controversial Vlasov Army, a World War II military unit composed of deserters. Russians, like the "criminal rewriting of history."

Meanwhile, Czech security services (BPI) have issued increasingly urgent warnings that the threat of Russian and Chinese espionage and hybrid warfare operations is increasing.

"The Czech Republic is believed to be a regional center for Russian intelligence," state analysts at the Institute for Security Studies in Prague (PSSI) reported. "The intelligence staff represents about a third of the embassy staff, in addition to those without diplomatic coverage."

The Czech Foreign Ministry has also risked Russia's anger by asking the embassy to reduce its workforce. According to reports, the gigantic neo-baroque village in the diplomatic district of Bubenec houses more staff than its counterpart in London.

These controversies are seen as part of a broader setback against an "alternative foreign policy,quot; developed by open populist president Milos Zeman.

Along with a penchant for crude attacks against immigrants, Islam and liberals, the septuagenarian head of state has always tried to expand the powers of his largely ceremonial office.

In particular, Zeman has worked to replace Havel's foreign policy legacy with a more "pragmatic,quot; approach. He has sought closer ties with the authoritarian regimes of the East, including Russia and China, often in contrast to the official government policy, which follows the lines established by the European Union and NATO.

"President Zeman has repeatedly called for the lifting of economic sanctions against Russia," said PSSI analysts. "Among his closest allies and followers are … businessmen with well-established links with Russian businessmen and diplomats."

In response to warnings from the security service about Russia and China, Zeman called BIS security agents "bozos."

Russophobia

However, since the election of Hrib as mayor of Prague in November 2018, relations with China have receded. Prague's refusal to recognize the "one China,quot; policy has caused cultural and economic sanctions by Beijing.

The proposal of the city administration to honor Politkovskaya seems particularly pointed. At a meeting with Putin in 2015, Zeman "joked,quot; that journalists should be "liquidated," a comment that seemed to bother the Russian president.

Zeman hastened to close plans to change the name of the square. His spokesman accused Prague officials of abusing the name of Nemtsov. Members of the marginal political parties, including the tricolor nationalist and far-right SPD, also condemned the measure.

However, Hrib insisted that "Mr. Nemtsov's daughter has requested the change and will come to the ceremony, so I don't think anyone can suggest a misuse of the name." He added that the Russian ambassador had also been invited, although he had not yet responded.

"I think all Russians should be happy to honor their former deputy prime minister," said the mayor.

However, Hrib eluded questions about possible effects on foreign relations, as well as accusations that his clashes with Russia and China could be motivated by self-promotion.

A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, complained that recent disputes have complicated international relations and criticized both "local politicians trying to raise their profile,quot; and the "trolling,quot; of politics outside the government by the presidential office. .

However, the source also suggested that Russia was an enthusiastic participant in such pranks. With an eye on the debates on EU sanctions against Moscow, "there are always attempts to create disunity," he said, adding that the controversies in Prague only help "the Kremlin propaganda machine,quot; to justify its criticisms of West and the claims of Russia.

"It is important to show the Russians that we are an emancipated country," adds Kolar, who will attend the ceremony on February 27. "However, I fear that this name change will only help & # 39; Zeman and his boys & # 39; spread their support. Russian propaganda even more in the Czech regions."