Iran candidates start campaigns for parliamentary elections | Iran news

Thousands of Iranian candidates approved to participate in parliamentary elections began their campaigns on Thursday before the vote next week, even after the authorities prevented the participation of thousands of others, mainly reformers and moderates.

The parliamentary elections of February 21 take place amid high tensions between Tehran and Washington, which is at its peak in 40 years.

Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, criticized the disqualifications, but earlier this week, he urged the crowds in Tehran to commemorate the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution in the country to go to the polls in large numbers.

The vote is seen as proof of the popularity of the relatively moderate and pro-reform bloc led by Rouhani, who has struggled to keep campaign promises to improve people's lives as Iran's economy bends under the weight of the economic sanctions of the United States.

In addition, high participation in the polls will be seen as a vote of confidence in the country's Shiite theocracy, something that Iran has tried to show in the midst of the crisis with Washington.

Tensions with the United States could strengthen conservatives by strengthening long-standing distrust of the West.

The crisis intensified further after a US air strike in January that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, and led to a tense confrontation in which Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran, killing The 176 people on board.

The incident, and officials' attempts to initially hide the cause of the accident, provoked public anger and protests in Iran.

The current 290-member parliament, elected in 2016, has more than 100 reformists and moderates, while the rest of the chamber is divided between independent and conservative.

The powerful Guardian Council, the country's constitutional control body that examines potential candidates, had banned more than 9,000 people from more than 16,000 who had run in December to enter the race. That left more than 7,000 candidates in the next vote.

The majority of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates, but there were also some uncompromising among the excluded and the current 90 legislators. Applicants now have a week to campaign, which will end next Wednesday.

In Tehran, which has 30 seats in the chamber, there are several moderates and reformists known on the list, and the rest is not known to the average citizens.

The conservatives who run for seats in the next parliament are headed by former Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

The moderates and reformists have defended the improvement of ties with the West and the expansion of social freedoms, but suffered major setbacks since the election of President Donald Trump.

Trump withdrew the US UU. From the 2015 Tehran nuclear agreement with the world powers, establishing the agreement, which was defended by Rouhani, rushing to collapse, and again imposed new and tougher sanctions against Iran, which sent its economy into free fall.