Ipswich Town women plot the FA Cup clash in Manchester City | Soccer news

The women of Ipswich Town will face the FA Cup holders and the WSL Manchester City leaders in the FA Cup on Sunday

The women of Ipswich Town believe they can beat Manchester City headlines when they become the first team of the fourth level to play in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The Tractor Girls are part-time workers with many of the 17-year-olds or younger, but they face aside on Sunday brimming with international professionals.

"The chasm between the two teams is absolutely huge," manager Joe Sheehan said. Sky sports news before the game at the City & # 39; s Academy Stadium.

"We have one of the best teams in the world full of international internationals from England among other countries, against a team that is young, hungry, ambitious and brave."

"We think we can go there and get a result because I think we have to."

"At the moment we don't believe and we're not positive, it could be an old day for us."

Ipswich has won six draws to reach the last match of 16 and play with the WSL holders.

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton celebrates with the trophy after the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley

Along the way there have been victories against Chichester, Huddersfield, Portsmouth and local Norwich rivals, who beat 6-1.

Sheehan added: "If we look at the game against Chichester, the victory was around £ 700 and we paid £ 900 for our coach, so we had a little deficit, but the more we progressed, the better." I have tried to do.

"Looking towards Manchester City on Sunday, we are trying to travel in a better coach, we will stay in a more pleasant place, we are trying to feed the players before (the game) and that is even more. An expense.

"So the more we progress, the more we seem to be spending, but it is what it is at the moment."

Paige Peake, 17, is one of the students on the team, but seems impassive at the prospect of playing against such illustrious opponents.

"I am absolutely excited about that," he said Sky sports news. "It will be amazing to play against players like Steph Houghton and Ellen White if they play, play against people I have aspirations to reach, have gone to the World Cups, have played at Wembley."

Captain Amanda Crump, who has been in the club for 14 years, added: "I am very excited. It is an absolute honor to play for Ipswich Town against such a great team, against some of the Lionesses, it will be a great challenge for us."