IPL returns to Sky Sports in 2020 as part of a three-year contract | Cricket News





Sky has acquired the rights of the Indian Premier League for the next three years.

Sky Sports has become the home of the LIVE Indian Premier League in the United Kingdom and Ireland after announcing a three-year deal to broadcast one of the best T20 tournaments in the world.

Customers can watch all 60 matches exclusively live on Sky Sports.

In the tournament, the best players in the world join forces with local favorites, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma; A total of 13 English players will participate, including Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Rob Webster, General Manager of Sky Sports, said: "The LIVE IPL is a truly spectacular competition and one that catches you from start to finish. The tournament features the best T20 players in the world, all playing in front of thousands of passionate fans in All India

Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler are among England players looking to light up the Indian Premier League 2020, live on Sky Sports

"Sky Sports cricket coverage, still trying to catch the breath of a surprising 2019, is strengthened for next year. We are delighted to add the LIVE IPL to a cricket calendar already occupied by 2020, joining events such as the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cup of Australia.

"England's international summer will feature visits from Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies and Ireland, as well as the national cricket that will head The Hundred."

The Mumbai Indians won the 2019 tournament with a dramatic career victory over Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, claiming their fourth title in the process.

There are multiple ways to see this fantastic year of cricket in Sky Sports; through Now TV, Sky + and our premium SkyQ service. A NowTV day pass is priced at £ 9.99, a weekly pass of £ 14.99 or a monthly pass that costs £ 33.99.