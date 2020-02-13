IPL is the biggest tournament in the world, says Owais Shah | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML51ef9d7cf7e83fa078f50786aa43630811% %MINIFYHTML51ef9d7cf7e83fa078f50786aa43630812%









Owais Shah has chosen Tom Banton and Shimron Hetmyer as players to watch in this year's Indian Premier League

Owais Shah says that the Indian Premier League is the "biggest tournament in the world,quot; and believes that success there can transform a player's career.

Sky Sports will show the IPL for the next three years after securing a new agreement for the T20 tournament with 12 England players that will be presented in 2020.

Shah participated in four different IPL teams during his game days and says the experience is unlike anything else a cricketer will find around the world.

"It's probably the biggest tournament in the world, the most often," he told Sky Sports. "If you look at countries like the United States, apparently that is the country where the IPL is most followed outside of India.

"Then the financial rewards that are offered to the players are delivered and when they come together as a package, it is a great, great competition and that is what makes it so great. When you are involved in it, it is something you do not experience in any Another place in the world.

Sky has acquired IPL rights for the next three years.

"As an example, outside the hotel of his team there are many people who wait 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, just to take a look at a player who may be looking for some food or something, They are there to take a picture.

"Then, at your hotel, if you order food to your room, the guy who brings your food will have all the details of how he performed at the IPL, not only that year, but the last two or three years. His knowledge is ridiculous and the whole country lives and breathes cricket. "

With the men's T20 World Cup only a few months away, Shah believes that playing in the tournament can only help England's players develop.

"Eoin Morgan has played IPL cricket a lot, Jonny Bairstow has done really well in recent years, so you have Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and all these guys have really benefited from playing T20 cricket in the IPL." said.

Jos Buttler is one of the England players who starred in the IPL in recent years (Credit: AFP)

"It's a great place to go and show your skills and it can really affect your entire career … when you act in the IPL, your value really increases because when that auction arrives the following year, the boys are putting their rowing to bid for you and financial rewards can be ridiculous, as Tymal Mills and Stokes have experienced.

"As a professional cricketer, you almost want to tell the world how good you are and announce yourself on the IPL stage, send the message to the rest of the world, followers of the T20 cricket, that this guy has arrived."

A player Shah supports to do just that in this year's competition is England starter Tom Banton, which has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I've been seeing him in the Big Bash this winter and it's a very, very exciting perspective, so be careful with him," he added. "It helps that he's in KKR with an English captain in Eoin Morgan, hopefully he'll get the approval. And, of course, he'll really want to impress the selectors (from England)."

"I also like Shimron Hetmyer, who has had a good winter in India. The Caribbean left-handed hitter looks very exciting and has the ability to dominate the spinners."

"If you're going to succeed in IPL cricket, you should be able to master the turn and I felt that Hetmyer did it in the one-day series against India."

"Two young boys, one is probably more established than the other, but those are the two boys who can illuminate the IPL this year."