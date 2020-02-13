Inside The Huddle podcast: QB news, XFL, State of the Franchise & mini Mailbag | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML3caedabbed8dd39180d437f179dd190011% %MINIFYHTML3caedabbed8dd39180d437f179dd190012%

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold get caught up in the quarterback news and the launch of the XFL, as well as the launch of the State of the Franchise series.

In addition to diving deeply into the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, the boys also take some of their Mailbag questions.

