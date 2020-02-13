Injured man after violent Pit Bull attack – Up News Info Los Angeles

PEOPLE OF THE VALLEY (CBSLA) – A local man was attacked by a pit bull Tuesday night inside his Valley Village apartment complex.

Matthew Gutierrez said he was exiting an elevator while holding his dog, Milo, when he was attacked by the other dog, which belonged to another tenant.

"The owner was pulling the strap to get it out … then eventually he released it as soon as he released it, threw himself at me again," Gutierrez said. "I knew I had to do something, I started hitting my nose."

Gutierrez was transported to Sherman Oaks Hospital for treatment, where he said he received 10 stitches. He said he contacted the Los Angeles Police Department immediately after the attack, only to know that because the incident occurred on private property, there was little to do.

"They said they could practically do nothing but investigate," he said, "and they think it will be handled quickly, but I am learning that it is not."

The police referred Gutierrez to animal services for investigation.

Although animal services said the owners may have chosen to keep the pit bull in quarantine for a behavior analysis, they have decided to throw the dog in the light of the attack. Gutierrez said that is not the result he wanted for the pit bull, whose owners said it was a street map that they had recently decided to bring.

Above all, Gutierrez said he was surprised that animal services took several hours to investigate the situation, which led him to stay at a friend's house after leaving the hospital for fear of the dog.

"It was shocking because it is a threat to public safety," he said.

When asked about the late response, animal services said they did not have the address of pit bull owners until around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.