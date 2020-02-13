I wish you & # 39; many failures & # 39;

Instagram

Talking to journalists at an event of & # 39; American Idol & # 39 ;, the singer reveals the advice she gave to her model daughter when she first told her that she wanted to enter the entertainment industry.

Up News Info –

Lionel richie He does not want his children to have an easy path in his career thanks to him. Instead, the singer wants them to learn that being in the entertainment world is not as easy as it seems and when it comes to his youngest daughter. Sofia Richie, he wants her to experience many failures.

Talking to journalists in a "American idol"At the event, Lionel revealed the advice he gave to the model when she first told her interest in entering the industry," I said, "I wish you many failures, young man." "Then he added:" We are in a business where it is how you recover and & # 39; yes, yes, yes & # 39; It doesn't feel terrible, so you have to hit your face. I said: & # 39; You're going to have a little more different time because you come from a family where they expect a little more & # 39 ;. "

%MINIFYHTML88a3a25bd8bd52aa746a625c9f39b4fe11% %MINIFYHTML88a3a25bd8bd52aa746a625c9f39b4fe12%

Despite hard love, Lionel expressed how proud he is of Sofia in his career. "She has the attitude," he said about his daughter. "She also sings. I'm so excited for her. Sofia is fabulous right now."

However, although Lionel admitted that he is more than willing to advise Sofia, he made it clear that he will not interfere with his personal life. "You cannot enter there," he says. "It just doesn't work. If you're a father, you'll understand."

Sofia is quite private about her personal life, although she doesn't mind giving her fans a glimpse of her relationship with Scott Disick through Instagram photos. Blonde beauty has also appeared on the reality star's own show "Flip it like Disick" as much as "keeping up with the Kardashians"However, he recently said he would rule out appearing in the series again to focus on his acting career.