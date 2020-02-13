I will put my actors in an invisible space. – Aanand L Rai in Atrangi Re

The filmmaker Aanand L Rai has managed to obtain an interesting mix of stars on board for his next title, Atrangi Re. He will present Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in avatars never seen before. Interestingly, the film, which brings together Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 success Raanjhanaa, will present Akshay in a special role.

Aanand, while talking about this movie, said that the theme of the movie cannot be placed in any genre. "The three characters are strangely strange and it's their emotional journey. I'm always looking for partners, who are as excited as I am with the story. All three are like that. Each character in this movie has its own trait." I'll put them in an invisible space. " Rai explained.

According to the team, Atrangi Re will go to the floors in March. First it will shoot in Bihar and then it will move to Madurai. Atrangi Re has been written by the National Prize winner, Himanshu Sharma, and nothing less than AR Rahman will be playing music. The film is a joint production between Color Yellow Productions, T Series and Cape Of Good Films.

