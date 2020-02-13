I want & # 39; to have more children & # 39; with her

%MINIFYHTMLd6e6098b0ff069013c776bc02170218a11% %MINIFYHTMLd6e6098b0ff069013c776bc02170218a12%

Wenn

In recently published court documents, the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He also says that he & # 39; feels sad & # 39; by his son, Dream Kardashian, due to the breakup.

Up News Info –

Rob kardashian apparently he didn't want to end his relationship with Blac Chyna If he could. In new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.com, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Alum expressed sadness over their separation.

He admitted in the documents: "I just want a son with a woman, so [he wanted] to give this woman a chance," he added: "But you know, never, just never reconciled. It just got worse." Everything got worse. "Not only was Rob disconsolate about the division, but he was also distressed by his son, Dream Kardashian." I felt sad for my baby. Yes, I felt sad for my baby, "he said, describing himself as a" good guy "who wanted to" have more children "with Chyna.

%MINIFYHTMLd6e6098b0ff069013c776bc02170218a13% %MINIFYHTMLd6e6098b0ff069013c776bc02170218a14%

In the documents, Rob also detailed his 2016 fight with her "Rob and Chyna"Former co-star, accusing her of trying to" strangle him "with a charging cable. He thought it was a" dumb thing "because he was" the father of his son, who takes care of his family, and only had one son with her and is faithful to her ".

%MINIFYHTMLd6e6098b0ff069013c776bc02170218a15% %MINIFYHTMLd6e6098b0ff069013c776bc02170218a16%

Rob and Chyna broke their commitment in 2017 and have been involved in an unpleasant legal battle for the custody of their son, Dream, since then. The former reached an agreement briefly last year, but Rob then filed another lawsuit and accused her of being a bad influence on the girl. However, Chyna has denied the accusations through her lawyer.

When considering the claims "absolutely absurd," said the lawyer, "Chyna has already overcome many unfounded, malicious and anonymous calls to Child Protective Services who falsely claimed that she is an unfit mother. On the contrary, Chyna is a devoted mother. who loves both his children, King Cairo and Dream Reene more than anything in this world. "