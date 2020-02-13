I personally am very much in love with Karisma Kapoor- Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been busy promoting her Valentine's release, Love Aaj Kal, but she also has an interesting set of movies in line for the year. She will be seen in front of Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. She will put herself in the place of Karisma Kapoor, who was the leader in the 1995 success.



Speaking about Coolie No 1, Sara told a newspaper: "David Sir's set is like a ball of energy fire. It's like, you know, going back to the 90s. So it's been a fun time in that set. Personally I am very much in love with Karisma Kapoor. I love her songs And I am so excited to have had the opportunity to recreate that. "

After Coolie No 1, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re by Aanand L. Rai. From David Dhawan, Imtiaz Ali and Aanand L Rai, Sara enjoys her time working with some notable filmmakers. She said: "Well, I think at this age and stage of my career, I am very privileged to work with different filmmakers … And when it comes to working with Aanand Ji, I think a lot like Imtiaz sir, he writes characters very, very beautiful. I can't talk much about it right now. But I'm lucky and privileged to have the opportunity to work with him. "

%MINIFYHTML9b45d2e17f4e4e07b6e756f13fbe9ab911% %MINIFYHTML9b45d2e17f4e4e07b6e756f13fbe9ab912%

The actress has been paired with Akshay Kumar and the southern sensation Dhanush Atrangi Re, which Aanand L Rai had described as a curiously strange and emotional journey of the main characters. We are eager to see Sara again on the big screen. What's the matter with you?