Hugo Lloris in Tottenham: Are you underestimated? Statistics suggest yes | Soccer news

The mistakes of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris mask his world class record

There is no current Premier League player who has made more mistakes than Hugo Lloris on the way to the goal since he signed with Tottenham in 2012. Even his recent layoff for injuries came as a result of an awkward fall against Brighton that He gave Neal Maupay an easy goal. Spurs fans have had no choice but to get used to mistakes.

There was the head of Mohamed Salah who managed to make a mess in March. That was expensive, giving Liverpool points in Anfield. In the previous season, there was a crossing in which he fined that allowed Álvaro Morata to score for Chelsea. Against Manchester City in 2017, he was even to blame for the two goals received in a 2-2 draw.

Many Tottenham supporters have not forgotten their meek attempt to avoid the late Kieran Gibbs shot that allowed Arsenal to save a point at Emirates Stadium. Lloris has a long and worrying history of saving some of his worst moments for the most important games.

The problem is that these errors do not reflect the overall picture of their performance levels. Instead, they distort it. The image of his ability is deformed at the moment. Half of its 18 errors that led to goals in the Premier League have been against six great rivals. They are high profile. This is the man who made a big mistake in the World Cup final, after all.

Then, it may come as a surprise to some that there is no goalkeeper in the Premier League who has saved his team from more goals since Opta began collecting his goal data expected in 2013. Lloris not only stops the shots that other goalkeepers do not they do, but The analysis reveals that he has done it consistently throughout his long career in the Premier League.

The expected target model after the shot calculates the quality of a shot based on variables such as angle and distance, the type of shot that was, the type of pass that led to the shot and the location of the goal mouth where it ended Shot. . By taking thousands of examples into account, you can establish the probability that this shot will result in a goal.

Over the past seven seasons, Lloris has conceded almost 33 goals less than expected due to the quality of the shots he has faced. No one else comes close and it is not only because it has been present for longer than most.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has faced more shots on goal at that time, but even he has only saved his team between 13 and 14 goals. The highly qualified Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson, has awarded more than expected.

This season alone, Lloris has conceded only nine goals when statistics suggest that the average goalkeeper was expected to let in about 15 of those shots faced.

It has been his Tottenham career in microcosm. Those nine games so far have included the error in Brighton and another against Southampton when Danny Ings dispossessed him. It was a horrible moment, but it was followed by a good stop to deny James Ward-Prowse and an acrobatic goal piece to avoid Maya Yoshida's header.

"He is so strong mentally and, of course, showed that he was not affected by this situation," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino later said. Each mistake is considered typical of Lloris, but the heroics that intersperse these poor moments are equally typical.

The Tottenham captain is a true elite shooter.

As it does?

There are some technical qualities that set it apart from many of its partners. Although Lloris is famous for running from his line to sweep behind a high defensive line, when facing shots from a distance, he tends to take a position much closer to his normal finish line.

There is little to gain by reducing the angle in long-distance shooting. Instead, Lloris's approach buys that additional fraction of a second to save, supporting his agility to avoid all shots, except the fiercest hit, in the corner of the net.

Sometimes, it can be your ruin. There were criticisms, as expected, when he conceded seven against Bayern Munich. The reality was that he was at the receiving end of some of the most accurate and impressive shots ever seen in a Champions League game, the biggest gap between goals and expected goals ever recorded.

The full picture is the one that has emerged for many years and almost 250 appearances in the Premier League. Lloris methods work. He saves more goals than anyone and has done it consistently, so there can be no suggestion of fortune. In all but one of the last seven seasons, he has kept a number of shots above average. Your path works.

The mistakes? They should even be put into context. Some of them have been with the ball at their feet, but Lloris is expected to faint in the back much more than other goalkeepers. Since the summer of 2015, he has tried more than 3000 passes within his own half. No other Premier League goalkeeper has even tried 2000 of those passes.

Pochettino referred to this after the mistake against Southampton in October. "You don't have to blame Hugo," he said. "Blame me because I demand that you play that way."

The same can be said of those misjudged decisions to run from his line, an element of his game that led to a goal for Barcelona and a red card against PSV last season.

Opta defines & # 39; archery sweeping & # 39; as situations in which a goalkeeper anticipates the danger and rushes out of his line to try to cut an attack pass in a race with the opposing player or close an opponent. No Premier League goalkeeper has performed as many accurate goalkeeper sweeps as Lloris in the past five seasons.

None of which is enough to excuse the errors completely. There have been too many Lloris knows. But the next time France No.1 makes a mistake, it may be worth keeping the same cool head that club and country managers have maintained over the years. They know the truth.

Hugo Lloris is a world class goalkeeper and has the track record to prove it.