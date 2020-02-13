Huge shelters for coronavirus patients present new risks, experts fear

As the new coronavirus continued to spread endlessly within the city of Wuhan, China, government officials imposed draconian measures last week.
Workers with protective equipment were instructed to go to all the homes in the city, transferring infected residents to immense isolation halls hastily built in a sports stadium, an exhibition center and a building complex.
"There should be no deserters, or they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever," said Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, who leads the government's response to the virus.
Many experts are skeptical that isolating thousands of patients in shelters can stop the spread of coronavirus. There are now more than 40,000 cases in China, in all provinces, although the vast majority are in Hubei province.
"This is a bit like closing the barn door after the horses are out," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
And the shelters, which remind so much of those erected in the United States during the Spanish flu pandemic, raise other concerns.
The Chinese authorities have said that only confirmed coronavirus residents are being sent to shelters, but have not fully explained how the tests are being done, which increases the possibility that many patients may actually be infected with the flu or something else.
Inside, narrow beds are placed side by side, or stacked in bunk beds, in rooms separated by temporary walls, perfect for the transmission of respiratory viruses. Little is known about the treatments patients will receive, or how long they will be maintained.
A mysterious parallel
Containment measures in Wuhan recall the steps taken in 1918 in the United States to stop the Spanish flu. But they are being implemented on a much larger scale: Wuhan is a city of 11 million.
In New York City in August 1918, after a Norwegian ship arriving arrived carrying sailors and passengers infected with the Spanish flu, health officials sent ambulances to transport 11 patients directly to hospitals.
The city's health commissioner, Dr. Royal S. Copeland, eventually quarantined the entire port, according to the Encyclopedia of Influenza, produced by the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan.
As the epidemic spread in the fall, cities across the country banned public gatherings. Officials in Los Angeles closed schools in October and banned funerals, theaters, billiard rooms and filming mafia scenes for movies. Baltimore ordered the closure of churches and schools, but not classrooms, citing the alleged "medicinal,quot; uses of alcohol.
[I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.]
Many cities left the sick to recover at home, in quarantine. In New York, families were instructed to keep sick members in their rooms and limit contact with them; Patients living in narrow houses were isolated in hospitals in the city.
In Richmond, Virginia, there were 10,000 cases of influenza in early October 1918 after efforts to contain an outbreak at a large nearby military base failed. City officials converted an unused high school into a 500-bed emergency hospital and began filling it with patients.
Although there were nurses who provided care in shelters like these, the conditions were bleak, said Dr. Howard Markel, professor of medical history at the University of Michigan and author of the book "Quarantine."
Patients were essentially stored, and those who survived recalled poor or even hostile treatment by health workers and inadequate food and restroom facilities, Dr. Markel said. The patients became delusional; fights often broke out.
"It wasn't the four seasons," he said.
Improvised shelters in Wuhan do not have adequate heating and have suffered power failures, according to previous reports. The staff is inadequate and the medical team is scarce.
"This is taking us back to the 19th century," said Dr. Markel. "It is an outdated approach to an epidemic, because you care more about health than sick people."
A possibility of infection
Wuhan makeshift shelters can still become a breeding ground for infection, especially if patients are not properly examined, said Dr. Markel and other experts.
Patients are already weakened, and facilities like these facilitate the journey of viruses and bacteria, not only the coronavirus, but also any of the dozens of pathogens that can thrive when people gather in confined spaces.
"Every time we gather people in facilities, even during a hurricane, we are concerned that they may get infectious diseases," said Nicole A. Errett, a researcher at the University of Washington and co-director of Collaborative on Extreme Event Resilience. .
People in a shelter who may have a misdiagnosis of coronavirus infection, when they actually had, say, the flu, are in a particularly paradoxical situation. They would have been much safer of the coronavirus at home than in a large open room, cheek to face with those infected.
And there are intangible benefits for home insulation. Removing patients from a supportive environment, where they are served by relatives, and placing them in a shelter can be stigmatizing and deprives them of emotional support at a critical time, Dr. Errett said.
It is often uncertain whether patients in a warehouse-like environment will receive adequate medical attention, since these shelters have historically opened when local hospitals were already overloaded.
In the past, it was often unclear how long the isolation should last.
During the 1918 flu pandemic, officials in Richmond, Virginia, lifted many restrictions in November, allowing churches to maintain services and schools to reopen.
At the beginning of December, hospitals were close to capacity and the flu had returned to almost epidemic levels.
However, it is possible for the kidnapping of patients in Wuhan to stop further spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Markel said.
"In the best of all circumstances, by storing the sick and potentially sick and keeping them away from the healthy, it could prevent further spread," he said.
"But it will probably come at the expense of the medical care needed by those in the stores." That's what worries me ".
Other scientists believe it would be preferable to let sick people stay in their homes, with family members trained to provide care and protect themselves from infections.
Instead of providing shelters, officials could distribute food and hygiene kits, including personal protective equipment for caregivers, and establish a direct telephone line to dispense information.
Making hospital facilities available to the most seriously ill patients instead of spending health care resources on the less ill is critical, said Jennifer B. Nuzzo of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.
"Trying to stop the spread of the virus at this point is the wrong goal," he said.
"I don't think there is evidence that we can stop the movement of a respiratory virus as fast and silent as this."