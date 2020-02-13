Huge shelters for coronavirus patients present new risks, experts fear

As the new coronavirus continued to spread endlessly within the city of Wuhan, China, government officials imposed draconian measures last week.

Workers with protective equipment were instructed to go to all the homes in the city, transferring infected residents to immense isolation halls hastily built in a sports stadium, an exhibition center and a building complex.

"There should be no deserters, or they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever," said Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, who leads the government's response to the virus.

Many experts are skeptical that isolating thousands of patients in shelters can stop the spread of coronavirus. There are now more than 40,000 cases in China, in all provinces, although the vast majority are in Hubei province.