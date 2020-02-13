HS2 may run slower in the north to reduce costs, warn ministers

HS2 trains could run at lower speeds in the North to reduce costs, ministers said yesterday. And part of the route from Warrington to Wigan can be eliminated to reduce the bill by £ 106 billion.

HS2 trains will have a top speed of 225 mph, but only on relatively straight stretches of roads: about 60 percent of the line from London to Birmingham, but less to the north.

Ministers refuse to rule out the execution of some services on existing lines, which have a limit of 125 mph, saying that project managers have an "obsession for free time."

They say that high speeds may not be required throughout the north, because the spaces between the stations are shorter.

Boris Johnson has promised to consider the integration of HS2 with the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

The first HS2 trains, between Old Oak Common in West London and Birmingham, could be running by 2029.