How Will Ferrell keeps Valentine's day spicy in his 20-year marriage

When it comes to romance, consider Will ferrell an expert.

On Wednesday, the funny man stopped The Late Show and shared how he keeps the romance alive in his relationship with his wife of almost 20 years Viveca PaulinAnd, of course, it is with his famous sense of humor. While explaining how the lifelong couple spent the last days of Valentine together, Will explained that he has mastered the art of making the perfect love note.

"Yes I send flowers," he told the host Stephen Colbert. "I am very good with flowers and I write very interesting notes, personal notes that Viveca, bless her heart, was telling her that maybe she was going to talk about this and found several cards."

Taking out a lot of real notes Saturday night live Alum had really sent out of his pocket, he kindly read some of them to Stephen.