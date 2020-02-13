How Will Ferrell keeps Valentine's day spicy in his 20-year marriage

When it comes to romance, consider Will ferrell an expert.
On Wednesday, the funny man stopped The Late Show and shared how he keeps the romance alive in his relationship with his wife of almost 20 years Viveca PaulinAnd, of course, it is with his famous sense of humor. While explaining how the lifelong couple spent the last days of Valentine together, Will explained that he has mastered the art of making the perfect love note.
"Yes I send flowers," he told the host Stephen Colbert. "I am very good with flowers and I write very interesting notes, personal notes that Viveca, bless her heart, was telling her that maybe she was going to talk about this and found several cards."
Taking out a lot of real notes Saturday night live Alum had really sent out of his pocket, he kindly read some of them to Stephen.
"Starting with,‘ Happy Valentine's Day, Viveca, "said Will as he read the first card. "& # 39; My love for you has grown over the years by a total of 3% & # 39;".
After receiving a laugh from the audience, Will continued with his second message: "Honey, you're a great mother. But you have no sense of personal space. Go back. Happy Valentine's Day."
Astonished by the contents of his Valentine's card, Stephen was eager to know if Will's florist was joking. "My assistant has to call these … and they just write it," Downhill star explained. "They've already got over it. They are just,‘ Uh-huh, uh-huh. I have it. Thank you. "
Anxious to read the remaining letters, Will continued: "& # 39; My heart skips a beat every time I think of you, due to my atrial fibrillation & # 39;". Playing his own horn, he said: "That's pretty good."
Preface to the final letter, the Elf The star said: "This is short and sweet,quot; and then read: "Happy Valentine's Day. Don't be a witch."
Sharing a laugh with Stephen about the ridiculous tradition he had created, Will had a sweet moment of reflection and said: "But what luck to find someone who thinks it's funny. She is a guardian."
