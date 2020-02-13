How to play YouTube videos in loop

That said, playing a YouTube video in a loop in the browser is just a matter of a few clicks, but it is a bit complicated in the mobile application, but it is certainly possible. So, let's see how to do it in our step-by-step guide.
Steps to play YouTube videos in a loop in the browser
Open the YouTube website in any browser and choose a video you want to watch in a loop
Once the video starts playing, right click on the video screen and select the "Loop,quot; option
Steps to play YouTube videos in loop in the mobile app
The YouTube mobile application has no built-in loop function and here we will use a small solution to play the loop video.
Open the YouTube application on your smartphone and choose a video you want to play in a loop
Now, tap the "+" icon in the upper right corner of the playback screen and choose the New playlist option
Enter the name of the playlist, set the privacy settings and touch the Create icon
To listen to the song, touch the Library icon in the lower right, choose the playlist and play the video
Once the video starts playing, touch the down arrow and select the repeat icon