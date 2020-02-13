How to play YouTube videos in loop

Usually, people don't play YouTube videos in a loop, but there are some videos we want to listen to or watch over and over again. It can be your favorite song or ambient music, instrumental song or anything else. Well, most audio players or online music streaming applications allow users to choose the repeat mode between repeating a song or repeating the entire playlist. YouTube, by default, does not have this feature. But, it is even easier to keep a video playing than you think.

That said, playing a YouTube video in a loop in the browser is just a matter of a few clicks, but it is a bit complicated in the mobile application, but it is certainly possible. So, let's see how to do it in our step-by-step guide.

Steps to play YouTube videos in a loop in the browser

one) %MINIFYHTML1a784e42b3467c047dcaa2a77733ba2811% %MINIFYHTML1a784e42b3467c047dcaa2a77733ba2812% Open the YouTube website in any browser and choose a video you want to watch in a loop



two) Once the video starts playing, right click on the video screen and select the "Loop,quot; option





Steps to play YouTube videos in loop in the mobile app

The YouTube mobile application has no built-in loop function and here we will use a small solution to play the loop video.

one) Open the YouTube application on your smartphone and choose a video you want to play in a loop



two) Now, tap the "+" icon in the upper right corner of the playback screen and choose the New playlist option



3) Enter the name of the playlist, set the privacy settings and touch the Create icon



4) To listen to the song, touch the Library icon in the lower right, choose the playlist and play the video

