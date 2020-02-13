How to download and send Valentine's WhatsApp stickers on Android and iPhone

WhatsApp Stickers has become one of the most used features to wish or greet someone on special occasions. Therefore, if you plan to send Valentines Day messages to wish your friends or loved ones who use WhatsApp Stickers and wonder how to download them to your smartphone, follow our step-by-step guide:

Internet connection

The latest version of WhatsApp

Steps to download WhatsApp Valentine's Sticker on Android smartphones

First, open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone and touch the search bar at the top



Here, look for Valentine's WhatsApp stickers and download any package of Labels you want



Now, open the Tag app and look for the option Add to WhatsApp and touch it



4) Once this is done, go to WhatsApp and open any chat window



5) Touch the sticker icon at the bottom of the screen and look for the downloaded sticker pack



6) Touch the label to send.



Steps to download the Valentine's WhatsApp tag on iPhone

Well, Apple does not allow users to download any third-party WhatsApp sticker package from the App Store. In that case, iPhone users will have to trust their Android friends or use any secondary Android phone.

All they need to do is ask anyone who has an Android smartphone to follow the steps above and download the sticker package on their smartphone. Then, resend a sticker through WhatsApp.

After receiving the stickers, touch them and touch Add to favorites.