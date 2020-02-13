How romantic Ellen DeGeneres does when traveling Portia de Rossi

Get ready for tenderness overload!

Ellen Degeneres served on how sweet it does by Portia De Rossi during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

The theme came up while playing a round of "Burning Questions." The talk show host asked guest Lauren Graham About his most romantic gesture. However the Gilmore girls Star could not think of one. Then, the 52-year-old actress asked the 62-year-old television star the same question.

"Every time Portia has to leave the city and I am not with her, I surprise her and call the hotel and prepare it," DeGeneres explained. "They put a huge heart-shaped thing of rose petals on their bed. So when she enters the room, the entire bed is covered with a heart-shaped rose petal."

After hearing his answer, Graham knew he could not compete.

"Ellen, you're kabillionaire," she replied. "You can do these things,quot;.

However, they agreed that one did not have to be a "kabillionaire,quot; to be considered.