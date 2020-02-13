How many cases of coronavirus in China? Officials adjust the response

HONG KONG – The news was abrupt and, for some, surprising: during the night, a Chinese province near Russia had reduced its count of confirmed cases of coronavirus by more than a dozen.
The revision arose from what appeared to be a bureaucratic decision, buried in a series of dense documents of the national government. Health officials said they would reclassify patients who had tested positive for the new coronavirus but had no symptoms, and would eliminate them from the total count of confirmed cases.
The documents offered few details or explanations, and the skepticism was immediate. A Hong Kong newspaper called the decision a "disguise." World Health Organization officials seemed off guard when asked about the measure at a press conference this week.
The change in the case count is only one factor that has made it difficult for experts to determine the true scale of the epidemic. In fact, the changing landscape of how infections are defined and confirmed has led to significant variations in estimates of the extent of the outbreak.
Early Thursday, provincial officials in the Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, announced that nearly 15,000 new cases and 242 new deaths were recorded in a single day, largely because the authorities expanded their diagnostic tools to count new infections.
Until now, only infections confirmed by specialized test kits were considered accurate. But those kits have been so scarce, and so many sick people have not been proven, that the authorities in Hubei Province have begun counting patients whose disease has been examined and identified by doctors.
The result was a sudden and large increase in the overall coronavirus count: more than 1,300 people killed and more than 50,000 infected.
The increase in cases in Hubei, the result of a local change in how cases are counted, underlined how elusive the exact scale of the epidemic is.
The change in how cases are counted, both inside and outside the epicenter of the outbreak, reflects a two-headed problem in the global fight against the disease. On the one hand, health officials must remain flexible to face new outbreaks.
On the other hand, the distrust of the Chinese government, especially when it comes to being transparent about the threat and scope of the virus, remains widespread.
"It is quite clear that there is a problem of trust with respect to what the Chinese government is present at the moment," said Kerry Brown, a former diplomat and director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College in London.
"That can be terribly unfair," Brown said. But, he added, "redefining things, even legitimately, at a time like this will always be a presentation challenge, because people will be very sensitive and suspect that there is another agenda."
The new Hubei numbers arrived only one day after China reported that the new infections had reached the lowest point in a single day since January 30. Experts warned that it was premature to draw conclusions from the fall.
Changing case counts are not the only example of conflicting or irregular information. Researchers have given different estimates about when the outbreak could peak, from a date already passed to several months in the future. The Chinese authorities have closely guarded demographic details about the deaths, creating uncertainty about who is more susceptible.
Scientists have even debated how much danger the asymptomatic transmission represents. Chinese health officials were among the first to raise the possibility of asymptomatic transmission, even when health experts from other countries were skeptical of the first reports that the virus could be transmitted by such patients. But in recent days, Chinese officials have also minimized the risk of asymptomatic transmission.
The unequal information comes when China's leader Xi Jinping said containment efforts were working.
"After hard work, the epidemic situation has seen a positive change, and prevention and control work has achieved positive results," he said during a meeting of the Communist Party leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a summary of his comments. by the state. Run media "This is difficult to win and all parties have contributed."
Changes in the classification of asymptomatic coronavirus cases arose on January 29, in A guidance set of the National Health Commission of China. The agency said it would no longer count patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus but did not show symptoms as "confirmed cases." Instead, these patients would be counted separately, as "positive diagnosis,quot; patients, and confirmed only if they began to show symptoms.
Chinese health officials have given little public justification for the change in labeling. The National Health Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The changes have sparked a debate among some public health experts.
"Adapting the definitions during an outbreak is not unusual, with increasing knowledge and also with the prioritization of where efforts should go," said Dr. Marion Koopmans, head of the vircience department of the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
Even so, even experts who said the effect of discounting certain cases would be small, said it would be useful for epidemiologists, and for the public, to have a complete account of all cases, including asymptomatic ones.
Dr. Malik Peiris, president of virology at the University of Hong Kong, He said in an email that mild or asymptomatic infections could form an "invisible iceberg,quot; that made the mortality rate of a given virus much lower than it initially seemed.
He said that determining the true denominator of the number of infected people, whether symptomatic or not, would be "more informative to, hopefully, calm the current panic in China and the world."
In a sign of how much the changes could further hinder public understanding of the virus, including the W.H.O., which has praised the Chinese government for its cooperation in the fight against the outbreak, expressed confusion.
Dr. Chen Bingzhong, a former senior government health official in Beijing who has been Asking for more transparency about public health crises, he said a complete count of the number of cases would hold the authorities responsible.
He added that a positive test result should be disclosed as such, regardless of symptoms.
"Testing positive means that it is the new coronavirus," he said. "If you don't recognize it, it's covering the truth."
Jin Wu contributed reports from Hong Kong, and Yiwei Wang contributed research from Beijing.