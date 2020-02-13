How many cases of coronavirus in China? Officials adjust the response

HONG KONG – The news was abrupt and, for some, surprising: during the night, a Chinese province near Russia had reduced its count of confirmed cases of coronavirus by more than a dozen.

The revision arose from what appeared to be a bureaucratic decision, buried in a series of dense documents of the national government. Health officials said they would reclassify patients who had tested positive for the new coronavirus but had no symptoms, and would eliminate them from the total count of confirmed cases.

The documents offered few details or explanations, and the skepticism was immediate. A Hong Kong newspaper called the decision a "disguise." World Health Organization officials seemed off guard when asked about the measure at a press conference this week.