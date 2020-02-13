How Livingston and Gary Holt continue to challenge the odds before the Rangers trip | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa6a5c4a03870fd5f0e43b29d6781f11b11% %MINIFYHTMLa6a5c4a03870fd5f0e43b29d6781f11b12%





Livingston continues to exceed expectations in the Premier League

"We are more than people suppose …"



Gary Holt's eyes shine with satisfaction as he reflects on Livingston's elevated status in the club's bright press room. On the wall behind him is an impressive life-size motif of a roaring lion, next to a large club crest. The room is so compact that it is difficult to organize the chairs and the camera to prevent Holt's head from appearing inside the lion's jaws.



The lion and the crest were hand painted by a local follower and add an elegant and homely element to the stadium. There are similar frescoes in the main tunnel; For a club that not long ago seemed to have no identity and little purpose, these are very important characteristics that the staff working at Tony Macaroni Arena are proud of.

Gary Holt has been in charge at Livingston for 18 months.

Reaching fifth place in the Scottish Premier League, the Holt team sits just four points behind Aberdeen in third place. They have the third best home record in the league, behind Celtic and Rangers, having won their last six games at the stadium widely known as "The Spaghetti-had." They are also the third top scorers in the league, again surpassed by the Old Firm, and have only conceded six goals at home.

Many would say that Livingston should not be in this position, while some might even suggest that they should not exist. Two administrations, in 2004 and 2009, saw the club almost disappear completely; After the second, Livingston was demoted to the fourth level of Scottish football.

Consecutive promotions under David Hopkin in 2017 and 2018 catapulted Livingston back to the top category, and Holt has continued that good job in his 18 months as head coach, despite the criticisms that lined up to attack the artificial tone, the style of play and the lack of play of your team. fans (last season, Livingston had the second lowest average attendance in the league).

David Hopkin guided Livingston to the Premier League

"We have opened our eyes to how well we can play football, but we do not depart from what we are good too. Comply with its principles, adhere to your game plan, but within that you will have possibilities to play and express yourself We have many good players, and we have highlighted this year.

"You will have the opportunity to play, but you have to win the right, and we are not yet at a level where we can appear and play football first. We must win the right by winning individual battles and collective battles, and then we will have the opportunity to express ourselves in the right areas. "

Wednesday's victory over St. Mirren, and Holt's thoughts on this, show why Livingston continues to improve. It was a sixth straight victory at home, but I was not satisfied with how it happened.

Steven Lawless of Livingston scores the opening goal against St Mirren

"We move away from what initially gave us success. Managing the game within the game; what succeeded us? Don't get away from that. Yes, everyone wants to play good football, but if you have success and opportunities and score Goals with him, keep doing it! It is up to the opponents to change. We go up 2-0 and then we start trying to make it short, dinking in the people, playing out of them …

"But then, talking about game management and being 2-1 up, I think we would have drawn that game last season. It was nice to see that we didn't do it, and it's three points, but it's still not acceptable." we have set standards as a group, and it has to be better. "

A rhetoric like this could give the impression that Holt is a tough foreman, but it would cost you to find a warmer and more attractive individual. As a player, he was a tireless midfielder who won 10 Scotland games and remains a club legend both in Kilmarnock, after winning the Scottish Cup in 1997, and in Norwich City, where he reached the Premier League in 2004.

Holt won the Scottish Premier League Manager of the Month award in January

Those high standards are now being punched in their players, who are reaping the rewards, especially at home. Livingston is the only Scottish team that has inflicted a loss as a visitor at Celtic this season. However, Holt wants to talk more about the shape of his team in his travels, where Livingston has really scored more goals.

"There are not many teams whose form as a visitor is really good. They are fine margins. Perhaps it is a matter of mentality in all areas … at the end of the day, I say to the players, it is a goal at any end of the field , It is the same as when we are here! As for performance, we have been good away from home, sometimes we have had bad luck.Individual mistakes have cost us, what we have eradicated at home.

"The results and the winning games give you faith, but that home comfort … we do not change, we are the same every day. They are the fine lines of learning at this level for us. This year, we are a little more mature, but still we are about to find him away from home. We have lost some games and we have let the teams score late against us … it is still a learning curve, but the performances have been really good. "

Livingston's next away game is at Ibrox on Saturday, against a Rangers team under immense pressure after falling 10 points behind Celtic. It could be a lively afternoon; Holt exchanged thorny comments with Steven Gerrard after the quarterfinals of the September League Cup, a physical encounter that left Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo that required 20 points in a head injury.

Holt exchanged barbed comments with Steven Gerrard earlier this season

Gerrard asked that the referee "protect,quot; his players before the next visit of the Rangers two months later, which caused Holt to rate Gerrard's comments as "naive." Although the dust has settled between the two managers, accusations that Livingston's players are "brutal,quot; and "hammer throwers,quot; can easily be found online, not because Holt is annoyed by raw perceptions.

"We may not receive applause for what we do and how we do it, but as long as we are happy, while our fans are happy and as long as the players buy it and believe in it. Who cares what others think?

"Our goal is to remain in the league. You look throughout history, and there is a cliché of the second season syndrome (Livingston finished ninth last season) that exists, but here is a good mentality to counter the trend and – I could get in trouble here: stick two fingers to people … to say that & # 39; let's show you & # 39 ;.

Livingston is fifth in the Scottish Premier League

"If we focus solely on how the Rangers are suffering, it will be a long afternoon. Let's go and show our talents. Don't worry about it, don't go into your shell, let's head up and go and show what we can do.

"While the work ethic is there, as long as we look in the mirror and say & # 39; Say the best of me & # 39; … it is the honest answer you receive. I know if I go and ask my children if I "I am the best manager in the world, they will say,quot; yes "when we win. When we don't win, sometimes they tell me the truth! "

Holt won the Scottish Premier League Manager of the Month award in January – "It wasn't me! It was a collective effort,quot; – and Livingston looks good for a place in the top six. So what about the possibility of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2002?

"Our goal is safety first and foremost, honestly. The long-term goal was 45 points because we got 44 points last year. The sooner we get it, then we can start seeing different things. If we do it with eight games to go, great, because then we can see how many more we can get.

"Having the carrot of the teams above us is what we want to pursue. If we catch them, who knows?"