How Adele transformed her body under the radar

Rumors say that Adele He has been working his butt!
While the music superstar continues to lead a private life in Southern California, photographers recently saw the "Hello,quot; singer showing her healthy physique.
So how is Adele in the best shape of her life? We have the scoop!
"She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets her coach," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She exercises first. She exercises for about an hour and is soaked in sweat and it seems she worked very hard."
They tell us that he goes a few times a week to private sessions. And for the most part, Adele flies completely below the radar.
"She also stays active by walking and taking many steps. She is in a rhythm," a source shared. "He looks great and has totally transformed his body. He is barely recognizable and continues to lose weight."
Last weekend, Adele left for two parties after Oscar 2020, which include Guy O & # 39; Seary Y VirginThe party full of stars.
"He lost more weight. Everyone said:" Is that Adele ?! ", shared a source with E! News." She wore a gold dress with tassels. It was a very modern 60's look with her hair and makeup. It looked amazing. "
Fans had the feeling that Adele was working hard on her fitness trip last fall when she left for DuckLos Angeles birthday party.
While attending the festivities at Goya Studios, the singer oozed confidence in a black velvet dress with bare shoulders.
"I used to cry but now I sweat," Adele said in an Instagram photo with the laughing emoji. "Happy birthday to one of the friendliest and funniest people I've met at @champagnepapi (pink emoji)."
Now, if only we could get some information when new music comes out of the Grammy winner. We are working on that, fans. Promise!