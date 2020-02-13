How Adele transformed her body under the radar

Rumors say that Adele He has been working his butt!

%MINIFYHTMLcc5aaddd09778ea9849887ecd96c1c8013% %MINIFYHTMLcc5aaddd09778ea9849887ecd96c1c8014%

While the music superstar continues to lead a private life in Southern California, photographers recently saw the "Hello,quot; singer showing her healthy physique.

%MINIFYHTMLcc5aaddd09778ea9849887ecd96c1c8015% %MINIFYHTMLcc5aaddd09778ea9849887ecd96c1c8016%

So how is Adele in the best shape of her life? We have the scoop!

"She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets her coach," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She exercises first. She exercises for about an hour and is soaked in sweat and it seems she worked very hard."

They tell us that he goes a few times a week to private sessions. And for the most part, Adele flies completely below the radar.

"She also stays active by walking and taking many steps. She is in a rhythm," a source shared. "He looks great and has totally transformed his body. He is barely recognizable and continues to lose weight."