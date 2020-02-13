Hornets spoil D & # 39; Angelo Russell's home debut with Timberwolves – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb8afe1f99fd3a1567a278f4dc04e643a11% %MINIFYHTMLb8afe1f99fd3a1567a278f4dc04e643a12%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Devonte ’Graham scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 25 to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who recovered from a double-figure deficit to ruin D & # 39; Angelo Russell's home debut with Minnesota. Miles Bridges added 20 points.

Russell had 26 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns but led most of the first three quarters.

Towns has a left wrist injury that will be further evaluated during the All-Star break.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the game with pain in his left knee.

The Hornets lost by 18 in the first half. They went ahead with a 15-5 run to start the third quarter. A 12-2 run to open the room gave them their first lead from 2-0.

Graham hit a triple with 54 seconds remaining to freeze the victory.

Malik Beasley scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help Minnesota build his lead.

TIP-INS

Hornets: G Cody Martin is in concussion protocol and did not play for the third consecutive game. Hornets coach James Borrego said he expected Martin to return after the All-Star break. Martin's twin brother, Caleb Martin, started at Rozier's place.

Timberwolves: F Jake Layman missed his 39th straight game with a sprained left finger. F Evan Turner is not yet with the team. Turner has not played since it was acquired in a four-team exchange on February 5.

TOWNS OUT

The Timberwolves said Towns' injury was revealed by an MRI on Tuesday. Before Wednesday's game, coach Ryan Saunders said he didn't know when or how Towns was injured. Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Toronto.

"He's a guy who takes a lot of contact," Saunders said. "He is a guy who attacks the edge with force. There have been times when he is being thrown to the ground. So we know there is wear in that direction, but there is no specific action."

Towns is averaging the best 26.5 points of his career and 10.8 rebounds per game this season. He missed 15 games with a sprained left knee.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Hornets: In Chicago on February 20 in his first game after the All-Star break.

Timberwolves: Boston host on February 21. The Celtics have won the last six meetings.

