Hoda Kotb intervenes in an awkward interview with Vanessa and Nick Lachey

That was an interview Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager I will never forget.
the Today the hosts appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen and opened up about that awkward interview with Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey.
For those who didn't see it, this is what happened: The Lacheys appeared in an episode of the morning show earlier this month to promote their new Netflix series Love is blind. At one point, Hoda mentioned a recent interview he had done with Jessica Simpsonwho used to be married to him 98 degrees star. According to the host, Jessica told him that he was happy for the Lacheys and that he had even received a gift from them at some point. However, Nick and Vanessa said they never sent him a gift.
"It wasn't us, but thanks to the one who sent it," Vanessa said, later noting that he didn't know Simpson's address.
During the night interview, Hoda admitted that he did not expect the interview to be like that.
"Here's the thing: when I was interviewing Jessica, she was talking, in great terms, about everyone," he explained. "Like, & # 39; I am very happy for them. I have children. They have children & # 39;. And she mentioned something, I thought, about a gift. So I thought & # 39; Oh, so everyone is happy & # 39; Then, when they came, I thought: "Isn't it great? Everyone's friends. "And then that was not the way it was received."
In fact, she said "I didn't understand what was going on,quot; and "I was really confused."
Andy Cohen He said he also asked Jessica about the alleged gift during an episode of Andy radio and said she told him that he didn't really have one.
"I don't know where that came from," he said at the time.
In addition, Vanessa defended his reaction on Twitter.
"I think it's strange to accept credit for something you didn't do or didn't give," he wrote in part of a tweet. "Even weirder to mention something so random. Just give facts. I wanted to make sure we were sincere."
He also asked jokingly if he should have "pretended to give it,quot; after a social media user claimed that his answer was "10000% unnecessary … and super awkward."
"Can we finish and I will tell you that it was a big and beautiful basket? ;-). I joke, I'm sorry, you think that, I just wanted to be honest. That's all," he wrote in part in a separate response. "But the gift sounds lovely!"
Watch the videos to see the interviews.
