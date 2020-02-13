Hoda Kotb intervenes in an awkward interview with Vanessa and Nick Lachey

That was an interview Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager I will never forget.

the Today the hosts appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen and opened up about that awkward interview with Nick Lachey Y Vanessa Lachey.

For those who didn't see it, this is what happened: The Lacheys appeared in an episode of the morning show earlier this month to promote their new Netflix series Love is blind. At one point, Hoda mentioned a recent interview he had done with Jessica Simpsonwho used to be married to him 98 degrees star. According to the host, Jessica told him that he was happy for the Lacheys and that he had even received a gift from them at some point. However, Nick and Vanessa said they never sent him a gift.

"It wasn't us, but thanks to the one who sent it," Vanessa said, later noting that he didn't know Simpson's address.