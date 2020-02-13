Here is evidence that it was the roka of Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan last night





Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan have been dating for a long time. The couple has never avoided accepting the fact that they are in a serious relationship. Rumors that they plan to marry this year have been circulating for a while. Last night, Varun Dhawan's parents and Natasha Dalal met at the Dalal residence in Mumbai along with close friends and family, all dressed in ethnic clothes. The news that it was his roka ceremony broke out in a short time. However, soon Varun turned to Twitter to deny the same.

He wrote: "Hi guys, before you let your imagination fly, it was a birthday party that I wanted to clarify before any false news spread." Well, but it seems that you are hiding some information there. Our photographers photographed the guests who came out with a bag of gifts that said: "Thank you for being here today, hoping to celebrate with you. Best regards." Now, isn't it clear that there is no way to stop this celebration and that it was only the beginning of something big? Keep looking at this space to get more information about Varun and Natasha.