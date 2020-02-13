Here is evidence that it was the roka of Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan last night

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
<pre><pre>Here is evidence that it was the roka of Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan last night


Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan have been dating for a long time. The couple has never avoided accepting the fact that they are in a serious relationship. Rumors that they plan to marry this year have been circulating for a while. Last night, Varun Dhawan's parents and Natasha Dalal met at the Dalal residence in Mumbai along with close friends and family, all dressed in ethnic clothes. The news that it was his roka ceremony broke out in a short time. However, soon Varun turned to Twitter to deny the same.

He wrote: "Hi guys, before you let your imagination fly, it was a birthday party that I wanted to clarify before any false news spread." Well, but it seems that you are hiding some information there. Our photographers photographed the guests who came out with a bag of gifts that said: "Thank you for being here today, hoping to celebrate with you. Best regards." Now, isn't it clear that there is no way to stop this celebration and that it was only the beginning of something big? Keep looking at this space to get more information about Varun and Natasha.




one/ eleven

%MINIFYHTMLdf14d5ab6bb8fd1b5957030de1538f0711%%MINIFYHTMLdf14d5ab6bb8fd1b5957030de1538f0712%

Varun Dhawan



Varun Dhawan


two/ eleven

Varun Dhawan



David Dhawan


3/ eleven

David Dhawan



David Dhawan


4 4/ eleven

David Dhawan, Malishra Manish



Filmfare


5 5/ eleven

Anil Dhawan, Anjali Dhawan



Filmfare


6 6/ eleven

Punit Malhotra



Filmfare


7 7/ eleven

Jaanhvi Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan



Filmfare


8/ eleven

Anjali Dhawan



Varun Dhawan


9 9/ eleven

Varun Dhawan



Rohit Dhawan


10/ eleven

Rohit Dhawan



Filmfsre


eleven/ eleven

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here