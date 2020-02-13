Here are 11 Michigan hospitals ranked among the best in the United States in 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

– Healthgrades health care information company recently launched its latest ranking of the best hospitals in the United States.

In Michigan, 11 hospitals were named as part of the 250 hospitals listed.

Healthgrades said in a statement about the 2020 rankings that patients treated in hospitals on their list are 26.6 percent less likely to die than if they were treated in hospitals that were not named in the rankings.

Healthgrades evaluated the hospital's performance through 32 procedures and conditions. To be eligible for the list, a hospital must have successful evaluations in at least 21 of the procedures and conditions.

The procedures and conditions evaluated by Healthgrades included the treatment of heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.

After identifying eligible hospitals, Healthgrades used a series of steps to compile the list of the nation's top 250 hospitals.

Here are the Michigan hospitals ranked among the best in the nation:

Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, MI

Beaumont Hospital – Troy Campus, Troy, MI

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Royal Oak, MI

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township, MI

McLaren – Northern Michigan, Petoskey, MI

