Harvey Weinstein's lawyer calls rape accusers influencers in closing argument

Wenn

The lawyer representing the dishonored Hollywood honcho states that the women who accuse the rape movie producer lie to relaunch and boost their careers.

Up News Info –

Harvey weinsteinThe defense lawyer confronted his rape accusers as persecutors of fame in the final arguments on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

When the trial by the dishonored former Miramax film executive, accused of sexual assault by two women in the case, reached a conclusion, his lawyer Donna Rutonno addressed the jury by suggesting that his alleged victims lied in an attempt to improve their careers.

%MINIFYHTML58d26873c9e7118a29eeabe2d0f4ad6811% %MINIFYHTML58d26873c9e7118a29eeabe2d0f4ad6812%

"They go to television to be part of a movement, the truth is condemned," Rutonno said, before accusing the actress. Annabella Sciorra, one of the women who testified against her client, of trying to relaunch her career by going after Weinstein in criminal court and talking about her experiences with the producers to the journalist Ronan Farrow.

"(At the time he made the accusation, Sciorra had no) career, but Ronan Farrow calls with a theory and if it fits this theory it will be relevant again," Rutonno claimed, and noted that the actress was bankrupt. "And now, once again, it is a star. It has a new agent and is the favorite of the minute movement."

In addition to Sciorra, three other women testified at the trial, including Jessica Mann, although he only faces charges in the case of Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to five felony charges, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault.

He faces life behind bars if convicted.