Harvey Weinstein addresses the court for final comments

On Thursday, Harvey Weinstein seemed energetic as he walked to the Manhattan Supreme Court to end his trial. Page Six said the 67-year-old producer was photographed entering the court while at the same time dodging journalists' questions.

A clip shared on Twitter shows journalists who asked Weinstein what their lawyers needed to articulate at the trial, to which the producer replied: "Talk to these lawyers."

As previously reported, Weinstein was photographed looking very emaciated entering the courthouse at the beginning of his trial due to a spine surgery he had performed in December 2019. Previously, the disgraced entertainment mogul was photographed trying to climb the steps to the palace of Justice.

For the most part, the social media response to Weinstein's images using a walker has generated almost disbelief, and most users argue that it is clear that the producer has been using a walker as a way of contrasting with the representation from his prosecution as a powerful monster who used his status in the industry to abuse women.

Followers of the case know that Weinstein has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by a variety of women, several of whom whose demands were within the statute of limitations. Earlier this month, we hear testimonials from Annabella Sciorra, previously from The sopranos, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

Annabella Sciorra told the story of how Weinstein allegedly broke into her house one night and began unbuttoning her shirt. Sciorra states that she told him to stop repeatedly, but he had sex with her anyway.

Jessica Mann, on the other hand, states that she and the producer had a long relationship for several years, however, there were acts of non-consensual sexual interaction during the course of their romance.

Mimi Haleyi accused Harvey of performing cunnilingus hard one night after removing the tampon. If convicted, Weinstein can spend the rest of his life in prison.



