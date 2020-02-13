Hailey Baldwin & # 39; Giddy & # 39; while Justin Bieber serenades him in a wedding video never seen before

%MINIFYHTML219a6a2358688daed0bca4ffee21fd2311% %MINIFYHTML219a6a2358688daed0bca4ffee21fd2312%

The singer of & # 39; 10, 000 Hours & # 39; made his wife's dreams come true singing & # 39; One Less Lonely Girl & # 39; and taking her on stage during her official ceremony last September.

Hailey Baldwin He couldn't help feeling dizzy when Justin Bieber He invited her to a serenade. The latest episode of the YouTube series of hit creator "Yummy," "Seasons," offered fans a glimpse into the never-before-seen images of the 23-year-old's wedding with her 25-year-old husband.

The episode entitled "The Wedding: Officially Mr. & Mrs. Bieber" was released on Wednesday, February 12. In him, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin You could see her being taken to the stage, where her husband sang "One Less Lonely Girl", during the reception. It was said that it was a suggestion of her management team to realize that she never had the opportunity to be sung.

Covering her wedding dress under a black jacket, Hailey sat on the mini stage while Justin sang to her. In a moment, he gave her a bouquet of white flowers. When his performance came to an end, he leaned down to kiss his girlfriend. "I was dizzy as if it was really happening on stage," the moment recalled. "It was so dumb and cute."

The episode of "The Wedding" has also seen Justin stumble on his votes. Looking beyond the slips, Hailey said: "Everything happened exactly as it was supposed to, I really believe it. Even all the little mishaps that could have happened and we stumbled upon our words, whatever it is, I think it was so destined to be ".

Hailey has also opened up about the reason why she and Justin kept their guest list to a minimum for their wedding. "We kept it very small because it makes it much more fun," said the niece of Alec Baldwin explained. "And the little things I was worried about, none of that energy came up to date."

In the same episode, Hailey discovered her feeling of "loneliness" before returning to be with Justin. "I was at my sister's wedding in 2017 and I remember that the wedding was over and I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents, and I only remember that I was crying and I couldn't stop crying because I was really alone for a long time "he confided.

Hailey said: "Even though I was surrounded by people all the time, I remembered it so many times that I just went home and cried until I fell asleep because I felt I was going through this trip from, I can see all these great places, I travel and I can experience all these great things, but I get home at the end of the night and it's just me. "