Haftar forces ban UN flights to besieged capital Tripoli | Libya News

Eastern Libyan forces have said they will not allow the United Nations to use the only airport in operation in the capital, Tripoli, hours after the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding that the warring parties commit to a "lasting ceasefire."

Own style Libyan National Army (LNA) led by the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar He has been trying to capture the capital city of the internationally recognized government since April.

The UN before warned flight restrictions were hampering humanitarian and mediation efforts in the oil-producing country involved in a conflict between loose alliances in western and eastern Libya since 2014.

The LNA, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, has been trying since last April to take Tripoli, but has failed to break the city's defenses.

However, it has air superiority thanks to the combat drones supplied by the UAE, which cover all of Libya through a satellite link, according to a UN report in November.

LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told reporters in the eastern city of Benghazi that the UN would have to use other airports such as Misrata because it could not guarantee the safety of flights to the Mitiga international airport in Tripoli, as Turkey was using as a base.

Turkey has supplied combat drones to Tripoli that operated in the past from Mitiga and also sophisticated air defenses for the capital.

Security Council Resolution

Late on Wednesday, the 15-member UN Security Council passed its first resolution on Libya since the tripoli war broke out, expressing "grave concern over the exploitation of the conflict by terrorist and violent groups."

He demanded that the parties commit themselves to a lasting ceasefire in accordance with the terms agreed by the country's Joint Military Commission, which has representation of LNA and the Government of National Agreement (GNA) internationally recognized based in Tripoli.

The resolution, which was drafted by the United Kingdom, was supported by 14 of the members of the Council, and Russia abstained. He expressed concern about the growing participation of mercenaries in Libya.

David Schenker, the US diplomat for the Middle East and North Africa, told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. UU. That the task of bringing the Libyans to the negotiating table had been complicated by the participation of external actors.

"Libya is not the place for Russian mercenaries, or fighters from Syria, Chad and Sudan. It is not the place for Emiratis, Russians or Turks to fight battles on the ground through intermediaries who sponsor or support," he said in testimony prepared

The rival factions began last week the UN-led talks in Geneva with the aim of achieving a ceasefire, but the first round of meetings failed to reach an agreement.

The resolution reaffirmed the "support,quot; for the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which previously said that the LNA had blocked several times in the last three weeks the UN flights carrying personnel to and from Libya.

A humanitarian source said Haftar was imposing an "air exclusion zone,quot; for Tripoli and that there were concerns that UN flights might be a possible target.

The UN envoy, Ghassan Salame, has been mediating between Haftar and the Tripoli government.

Relations have been difficult since UNSMIL has condemned the airstrikes attributed to the LNA, although mainly without mentioning the force by name.

The ties worsened when the UN said in a report last month that Haftar's main stronghold, Benghazi, had become a "center of illicit economic activities, including the sale of drugs and weapons." The UN also criticized the activities of armed groups in western Libya.

Mismari of the LNA again accused Salame of being partial against the LNA, a charge denied by the UN.

UNSMIL is based in Tripoli and also provides humanitarian aid to migrants and people displaced by the conflict with approximately 170 employees spread between Libya and neighboring Tunisia.