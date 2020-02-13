Gwen Stefani dismisses more shows from the Las Vegas residence

%MINIFYHTML5064464d87bce12bb213c3da4c8c301c11% %MINIFYHTML5064464d87bce12bb213c3da4c8c301c12%

WENN / FayesVision

The successful & # 39; Hollaback Girl & # 39; announces on Twitter that he is still fighting his health problems despite his effort to return for his concerts & # 39; Just a Girl & # 39; in Sin City.

Up News Info –

gwen Stefani He has thrown out a series of Las Vegas residency programs while struggling to recover after getting sick.

The 50-year-old woman turned to Twitter to inform fans that her "Just A Girl" concerts in Sin City are on hold due to health problems.

%MINIFYHTML5064464d87bce12bb213c3da4c8c301c13% %MINIFYHTML5064464d87bce12bb213c3da4c8c301c14%

"It saddens me to announce that I am still not well … I am resting and doing my best to return to my shows from February 14-22."

%MINIFYHTML5064464d87bce12bb213c3da4c8c301c15% %MINIFYHTML5064464d87bce12bb213c3da4c8c301c16%

Concerts scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights have been eliminated.

Gwen also had to cancel his weekend performances last week due to illness.