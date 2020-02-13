Granger Smith reflects on the effects of the tragic death of his son on the wedding anniversary publication

Instagram

Before wishing his wife Amber a happy 10-year wedding anniversary, the singer of & # 39; Backroad Song & # 39; recognize your pain and admit your & # 39; deep shame & # 39; by the accidental drowning of River.

Country music singer Granger Smith He celebrated his tenth wedding anniversary with his wife Amber with a thoughtful post on Instagram.

It has been a difficult year for the couple, after their three-year-old son River died in an incident of accidental drowning in the family pool last June (19) and, turning 10 years since the couple got married , Smith talked about how & # 39; facing the tragic death of the child.

"It's not real," he captioned an image of him and Amber kissing in an idyllic setting. "What you see: a couple apparently in love. Living the story of a fairy tale wrapped in the sunset sky with a blue wooden plank porch, old white rocking chair, barefoot, sun-kissed hair and tanned skin in summer. A careless couple in the world because LOVE has consumed them so much. "

He went on to explain that they are still dealing with River's death, and what he calls his "failure as a father."

"What I see: 2 people in a storm. Holding on to God for truth and guidance like a lonely fence post in a devastating wind," added the "Backroad Song" star. "I see an injured girl. Taking advantage of an unimaginable force to continue with the necessary maternal duties. Clinging to the Bible as if it were a life raft (sic) through an unknown sea."

"I see a man, fighting wildly against a relentless demon. Protected only by Faith and masking the paralyzing weakness caused by his deep shame; his failure as a father."

He continued: "But we are still in love. Stronger than ever before, but it feels different in its evolution now. It is not the fairy tale, but the vulnerability that fuels the fire."

Granger concluded the publication with a sweet note wishing Amber a happy 10-year wedding anniversary, saying: "It will take more than death do us part." "