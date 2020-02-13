Goshen could miss Haydock and go straight to Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7edddfeecb04755995f563082f952f0a11% %MINIFYHTML7edddfeecb04755995f563082f952f0a12%





Goshen ridden by Jamie Moore heads to the track in Sandown

Triumph Hurdle's favorite, Goshen, can dodge this weekend's engagement in Haydock and head straight to the Cheltenham Festival.

Winner of three times in the Flat, the youth of Gary Moore has left a great impression with successes of wide margin in each of his three openings on obstacles to date: scoring 23 longs in Fontwell, 34 longs in Sandown and 11 longs in Ascot

Authorized's son has a better 9-2 price for Triumph Hurdle, which makes Dan Skelton's Allmankind favorite set.

Moore has been willing to give him one more career before the masterpiece meeting, at the Unibet Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday, but distrusts the possibility of extreme testing conditions or any doubts about the Merseyside meeting at the future.

"It's in good condition and looks fantastic," Sussex coach told Sky Sports Racing.

"He almost had his summer coat, and he couldn't be more satisfied with it."

"They say there is a lot of ground (in Haydock), and he already had a trip there and they called the race. If he started to be in balance again, I won't send him, I don't need him to have a six-hour trip, turn around and back home.

"I am very happy to wait for Cheltenham. He is a very clean horse and very easy to train. I would like to have one more race, just to gain some experience, but I do not want to run over him and tear his guts away, with Cheltenham just four weeks away. away. "

Another upper-class youth obstacle housed in Moore's yard is Botox Has, who won at Fontwell and Cheltenham and finished second behind Allmankind.

However, you are ready to miss the Festival and wait for the Grand National meeting in Aintree.

Moore added: "You would have to say that Goshen has a flat-breed pedigree more than Botox Has, and it would be a bit more stray. Botox Has is a former APQS horse that had never run in Flat, it's more of a horse for him. future.

"I doubt Botox Has go to Cheltenham. I would say he will go directly to Liverpool (Aintree)."