Google says EU antitrust regulators slow down innovation – Latest news

Google defended its business model on Wednesday, saying that the manufacture of innovative products was essential instead of helping its rivals, as it sought to overturn an EU antitrust fine of 2.4 billion euros (2.6 billion dollars) in the second highest court in Europe.

The legal fight comes when the European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, prepares to face US technology giants. UU. And Chinese companies with legislation in the coming months, in addition to ongoing antitrust investigations.

"Competition law does not require Google to curb innovation or compromise its quality to accommodate its rivals. Otherwise, competition would be restricted and innovation would suffocate," company attorney Thomas Graf told a panel of five judges on the first of three days of hearing in the General Court.

"The case of the decision is, in essence, that Google should not have introduced these innovations, unless it gave the same access to competing CSS (shopping comparison services)," Graf said, stating the arguments for the The world's most popular Internet search engine. a decade-long battle with the European Commission over its business practices.

The company did not favor its own service but competed for its merits, he said.

The EU competition executor delivered the fine to Google in 2017 for favoring its own price comparison shopping service compared to those of its smaller European rivals.

Since then, two other decisions for different problems have raised the total fine to 8,250 million euros, four times more than Microsoft's fines in the EU of 2,200 million euros.

Commission attorney Nicholas Khan rejected Google's arguments, saying that this was a clear case of a company that used its domain to give itself an advantage in other markets.

"What Google participated in was taking advantage of behaviors that are considered abusive many times under EU competition law. Conceptually, there is nothing esoteric in this case," he told the judges.

He criticized Google for choosing elements of the EU's decision to challenge.

"It's as if Google had applied a classification algorithm to the decision and decided that some parts are simply not relevant," Khan said.

Lawyer Thomas Vinje, of the British price comparison shopping service Foundem, whose complaint triggered the EU investigation, said Google's product would never have gained importance if Google had treated it in the same way as rival products.

"But instead of being prone to being downgraded, Google's shopping comparison service is systematically promoted to the most visible places in Google's search results," he said.

The CCIA technology lobbying group, which supports Google, said law enforcement should be careful not to cut off innovation at the root.

"There will be less innovation and a worse outcome for consumers, if technology companies are not discouraged to improve their websites or add new features," said CCIA lawyer James Killick.

The judges will fail in the coming months.

The case is T-612/17 Google and Alphabet / Commission.

