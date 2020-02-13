Google completes the acquisition of the data analysis firm Looker after the green light of the United Kingdom – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLaa45e25212ec708be8c6f8e9563f0a2011% %MINIFYHTMLaa45e25212ec708be8c6f8e9563f0a2012%

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, said it has completed its $ 2.6 billion purchase of private data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences after obtaining authorization from the competition control body in Great Britain.

Google announced the cash deal in June, the first major acquisition for its new chief executive of cloud business, Thomas Kurian. The agreement aims to leverage the success of BigQuery from Google Cloud, a tool to manage large datasets.

The Looker tool allows analysts and other workers to define calculations for items such as high-value revenue or customers and then visualize trends in their data without writing complicated scripts. Compete with Tableau Software Inc, Domo Inc and Power BI from Microsoft.

The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found that the agreement would not adversely affect the quality of service or competition in the market for data analysis tools and software.

The CMA added that the agreement was unlikely to lead to higher prices or lower quality, since the two are not considered close competitors by companies that use business intelligence tools, as they can choose from other providers, including Microsoft, Oracle, Tableau, SAP and IBM.

Google’s cloud computing division is a distant third worldwide from Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in terms of revenue from leasing infrastructure and other IT tools to businesses.

"Although Google had the ability to make it difficult for rivals to access the data generated by Google that need online advertising and web analysis services, there was no strong evidence that they would have the incentive to do so," the CMA found.

The agreement has also been approved by the US Department of Justice. UU. And the Federal Competition Authority of Austria.

"We believe that we will be in a unique position to address the data analysis and business intelligence demands of even more companies worldwide, in all industries," Kurian said in a statement announcing the completion of the acquisition.

