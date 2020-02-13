Go behind the scenes of New York Fashion Week with Camila Coelho

New York Fashion Week arrived and left, but at least there are photos and clothes to remember it.

During the last week or so, influential people, fashion magnates and celebrities flocked to the famous Big Apple to see shows from some of the biggest designers in the United States. From Marc Jacobs to Michael Kors, a lot of impressive and artistic parades were presented in Manhattan in abandoned warehouses, historic buildings and other places.

%MINIFYHTML899ac25d7d5897c76d264beb79d8291111% %MINIFYHTML899ac25d7d5897c76d264beb79d8291112%

That said, only a handful of celebrities receive an invitation to the full and, fortunately, influential shows Camila Coelho It was one of them. As a result, the personality had the opportunity to use at least a dozen amazing looks directly from the runway, all of which boasted fabulously. For example, the influencer was designed with an elegant Dior set that can only be described as preppy with a touch of grunge. Then, there was an Oscar de la Renta dress that was perfect for a night in the city, the list can continue.