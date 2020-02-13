German minorities give alarm after extreme political scandal | Europe

Berlin Germany – German minority communities living in the eastern state of Thuringia have voiced alarm after a political storm that saw an extreme right-wing anti-immigrant party gain a firmer position in regional politics.

In the local elections last Wednesday, politicians from Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Chancellor Angela Merkel worked with the Nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) to overthrow the popular headline Bodo Ramelow, of the socialist party Die Linke.

The FDP candidate, Thomas Kemmerich, won by a single vote to become state prime minister.

Merkel condemned the debacle, saying the elections were "unforgivable."

After winning, while criticism increased, Kemmerich resigned from "remove the stain of AfD support for the post of prime minister. "

The development broke a long-standing position within German politics in which the main parties refused to collaborate with the AfD populist party, which sells an anti-immigrant and anti-European Union agenda.

The change provoked shocks across the country's political landscape, prompting calls by Chancellor Merkel for new elections, and provoked anti-fascist protests from Thuringia to Berlin and Frankfurt.

Daniel Egbe, photographed here with his daughter, has lived in Germany for decades and says that the emergence of the extreme right worries migrant communities (Courtesy of Daniel Egbe)

Daniel Egbe, born in Cameroon, has lived in the university city of Thuringia, Jena, for almost 30 years, and was among the more than 1,000 protesters who participated in a local demonstration.

Egbe, a 53-year-old chemistry professor and founder of The African Network for Solar Energy organization, a migrant-centered organization, told Al Jazeera: "None of us expected this to happen and we are disappointed with the main political parties for collaborating with a party considered fascist and anti-immigrant."

He said that outreach efforts will now intensify in his organization, which advises and supports African migrants and organizes events related to Africa designed to promote a better image of the continent within the local community.

"AfD is getting stronger and living in such conditions is not easy for migrants," he added.

"Recent political events force us to be even more involved in the fight against Afrophobia in Jena. Africans still experience verbal hostility in the streets or at work, and there is widespread latent Afrophobia in most city services. It is imperative that we do it. Something positive now. "

Increase in extreme right crimes

Germany has seen an increase in racist hate crimes in recent years.

government the figures show that in the first half of 2019, there were almost 9,000 attacks by extreme right groups and individuals, an increase of almost 1,000 compared to the same period last year.

Investigation of a counseling center for victims of hate crimes. showed that In 2018, at least three right-wing, racist and anti-Semitic attacks occurred daily in five federal states of East Germany: Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony.

Meanwhile, AfD's popularity is growing in the east of the country: the party made great strides in the state elections in Brandenburg and Saxony last year.

AfD is not just a threat to minorities, the party endangers democracy in Germany. Threat to all German society. Reinhard Schramm, retired professor and president of the organization of the Jewish community of Thuringia

Suleman Malik has lived in the state capital of Thuringia, Erfurt, for almost 20 years.

As spokesman for the small Muslim community Ahmadía, he has played a central role in the construction of a mosque in the city.

He told Al Jazeera that resistance to the plans has resulted in a construction process that lasts more than 10 years.

There have been problems with land acquisition and difficulties in convincing construction companies to work.

In a clear sign of racism, a dead pig was sent to the site.

Suleman Malik is trying to build a mosque for him The Muslim community was ahmadía in East Germany, but has faced resistance from the extreme right and the local construction industry (Courtesy: Suleman Malik)

Malik, 33, said: "We experience racism on a daily basis here. I have been spit in my face while distributing religious literature and regularly receive death threats on social media. AfD has also organized petitions and protests against construction."

Malik said the place of worship will be the first visible mosque in eastern Germany, once construction is completed later this year.

"If AfDs come to power, they will threaten our democratic order and initiate norms against minority communities. This could lead to a political disaster in the country and parts of our constitution, such as freedom of expression and freedom of religion, will be affected. , " he said.

"Our mosques were built with the purpose of bringing people together and serving our neighbors and local society. In the past, we have organized events with other minority communities. We will continue to unite."

Malik has been working closely with retired professor Reinhard Schramm.

As president of the organization of the Jewish community of Thuringia, he is among the local supporters who have supported the construction of the mosque.

"We also actively participate in an interfaith discussion group involving Jews, Christians, Muslims and Bahá & # 39; ís. Right-wing extremists who are against today's Muslims will also be against tomorrow's Jews. And vice versa,quot;. Schramm told Al Jazeera.

For many Germans, a particularly worrying element of last week's political storm was historical ties with the country's Nazi past.

It was in Thuringia during the last days of the Weimar Republic in the 1930s when the first Nazi politicians entered the government, just before Adolf Hitler became chancellor.

It was also the first time since World War II that a German politician was elected to occupy the highest position in the state thanks to political support from the extreme right.

Reinhard Schramm, retired professor and The president of the organization of the Jewish community in Thuringia said he is worried about the Muslim minority in Germany. (Sascha Fromm / Thuringer Allgemeine)

Schramm, 76, and his mother were the only survivors in his family during the Nazi era. He said he is worried about what would happen to the country if history repeats itself.

"AfD is partly to blame for the growth of hatred and murder and our concern for the party is great.

"I am very sad about the current development because the Jews paid a terrible price during the Nazi era. This should never happen again with any minority.

"I am worried about the Muslim minority in our country, many of whom will remain even after the turmoil of the war in the Middle East, and will enrich German society in the medium and long term. And I worry about all of Germany. At the end of The war of 1945, not only was Jewish life annihilated, but Germany was also in ruins.

"AfD is not just a threat to minorities, the party endangers democracy in Germany. It threatens the entire German society."