Genetic genealogy exonerates the man convicted in 1985 for the murder of El Dorado County – Up News Info San Francisco

EL DORADO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – The man originally convicted in a 35-year murder case in Northern California will soon be released due to new DNA evidence.

The case dates back to 1985, when 54-year-old newspaper columnist Jane Anker Hylton was discovered dead in a house in El Dorado Hills.

Officers first accused Hylton's housemate, Ricky Davis, as an early suspect. He was finally charged with the murder in 2005 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. But Davis has maintained his innocence all the time.

On Thursday, officials confirmed that Davis never committed the crime.

“With all confidence, he did not commit this crime and was not responsible for it. Instead, there is another person who is now detained, ”Vern Pierson, district attorney for El Dorado County.

Prosecutors said genetic genealogy helped investigators determine that the DNA belongs to one of the teenagers that Hylton's daughter testified was in a park the night of the murder.

The Innocence Project of Northern California intervened in the Davis case in 2018. They used advanced genetic technology and stronger research techniques.

They discovered that the previous interrogation methods probably forced a false confession from Davis and that he was no match for the genetic material found at the crime scene.

The NCIP is a leader in the use of new DNA tests to reassess crimes. They say the new findings exclude Davis as the potential killer.

In 1985, the victim's daughter, who was 13 years old at the time, was found there by agents of the sheriff of El Dorado. She named three possible suspects just by name. Investigators have located the suspects and are following the case further.

Davis's murder conviction was revoked last year, but is currently listed as "pending an expulsion order." All charges against Davis have been dropped.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Davis is expected to be formally released later Thursday after prosecution.