Genesis Invitational: two eagles in three holes make Rory McIlroy go to Riviera | Golf news

Rory McIlroy was delighted with his recovery after the first seven erratic holes, as two eagles in three holes helped him get a 68 in the Genesis Invitational.

Rory McIlroy was delighted with his recovery after the first seven erratic holes, as two eagles in three holes helped him get an opening of 68 in the Genesis Invitational.

Rory McIlroy overcame a "very slow,quot; start to shoot a three below 68 on a cold opening morning of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Making just his second start of the year, McIlroy initially struggled with all parts of his game and it was one after seven holes before two eagles in three holes launched his challenge, although he turned only a birdie opportunity and also loaded two Bogeys .

McIlroy shot 68 but admitted that he lost many greens in the regulation

The new world number 1 began in the tenth manageable tenth pair, where he needed a seven-foot putt to stir a pair after requiring two attempts to escape from the left rear bunker, but his putter cooled in the next two greens when he failed twice from within four feet, the second of which cost him a shot.

McIlroy did well to go up and down in search of peers in each of the next four holes, but his characteristic rebound in his step returned on 17 when he threw a 290-yard street wood into the heart of the green and nailed the 35-foot of foot for eagle.

The 30-year-old went from one rude to another at age 18 and got bogey, but a soft seven iron five feet at the beginning prepared him for another eagle, and McIlroy finally recorded his first little bird of the day when he hid from 15 feet in the fifth.

McIlroy had a decent look at other birdies at nine past six, but he was generally happy with his start despite following the club's leader, Matt Kuchar, for four shots just as the afternoon wave began his rounds.

McIlroy made two eagles in three half-round holes

"It was a very slow start," he said later. "I made a good rise and fall for par 10. I should have done birdie 11 and then I had a careless putt of three in 12. After that I had to go up and down on 13, 14, 15, 16 just to save torque.

"And then the eagle in the 17th was what started it all. Yes, it was a slow start, none of us really started it from the beginning, but then you are 17 and then the first hole in a space of a few holes to that you can do some red numbers there, which I could do.

McIlroy missed two putts from within four feet at first

"I thought I handled the ball pretty well, I just need to hit a few more greens. Hit it in the right places maybe when you give yourself the chance here, especially with how firm and fast the greens are, just leaving your ball on the right side of the hole.

"There were a couple of times today when I made good shots, but I was on the wrong side of the hole. You're being very defensive with your putt, you're trying to give it a good run in the hole."

"On Friday afternoon he will play very differently from how he played this morning, he will be dry again and the course will harden. It will become more complicated and you will have to really think your way around this place, but I'm anxious for that. "