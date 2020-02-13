Genesis Invitational: Matt Kuchar leads by three, Rory McIlroy in the top 10 | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLcea726c94942f873476891bbc1fe566711% %MINIFYHTMLcea726c94942f873476891bbc1fe566712%

Watch the second round of Genesis Invitational at Sky Sports Golf. The coverage of the Live Featured Group on Friday, with Woods, Stricker and Thomas, begins at 2:45 pm.





The best punches and big punches of the opening day at Riviera Country Club, with eagles for Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods and excellent work on the greens of leader Matt Kuchar.

Matt Kuchar was in a class of his own on the first day of Genesis Invitational while Rory McIlroy enjoyed an encouraging first game, while Tiger Woods hesitated after a sensational start in Riviera.

Kuchar's seven 64-year-olds were three better shots than anyone else could achieve in the first round, as he eclipsed a stellar field with nine of the top 10 in the world in the final West Coast swing event.

The new world number 1, McIlroy, overcame a "very slow start,quot; and made two eagles in three holes in the middle of his 68, while the host of the tournament, Woods, stayed with the first and crossed until the turn in 31 before fighting with directional back problems. nine and settle for a 69 along with people like Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

But it was Kuchar who stole the show while flourishing in the cold and early conditions, when the 41-year-old man made birdies in three of his first four holes before he released a 30-foot putt for a rare birdie in the hard 18th.

Kuchar picked up more shots in the first and fifth, and another long-range putt found the target for his seventh birdie of the day on the eighth green, and his initial advantage in the clubhouse was not threatened during the rest of the day.

Russell Henley's 67 started with nine consecutive pairs before following an eagle in the first with birdies in a row before drawing the last six to stay in a draw for the second in four below, with McIlroy one more shot back along with Rafa Cabrera Bello, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day.

McIlroy started in the tenth and had to dig deep to stir the pairs in the first third of his round, dropping a single shot when he threw green number 12 three times, but suddenly he got into red numbers when he hit a 290 street yards wood to the heart of the green in 17 and bored from more than 30 feet for eagle.

He shot back after a car block at age 18, but he was back on the eagle trail at the beginning thanks to a soft iron seven at five feet, and his lonely little bird of the day reached the fifth before back home. stay in the top 10 at three under par.

Woods, chasing the first victory of his career at this event, looked like a likely challenger for Kuchar's leadership when he drained a 25-foot eagle for the eagle at first and, after missing a good chance at the next, hit sweet approaches inside three feet in both the fifth and eighth and converted both for little birds.

But a misguided driver forced him into a riotous mode when he hit only a fairway in the last nine, although he could not take advantage of being in the short grass in the twelfth position he pulled his second long and left and failed from six feet to save torque.

Woods had to work hard to avoid more imperfections until day 18, where he recorded his drive on the right track, threw back to the fairway, and a third pull led him to a two-foot 30-foot bogey when he slipped to two under and in a large group that included Rahm, Koepka, Paul Casey, Justin Rose and defending champion JB Holmes.

"I had a good start in the first nine and I just didn't hit many good shots in the last nine," said Woods, who revealed that he had trouble practicing a lot during the week due to his many obligations as a tournament. host.

"I tried to rebuild it in the field and did a good job of discovering how to make solid contact and get the ball to go in the right direction and I could start quickly with a quick three." I hit many good shots in the first nine, and the ones I failed generally stayed and obviously I didn't hit them.

"I haven't had much time to practice this week, I've been a little busy. The first time I saw the range was for about 10 minutes warming up for pro-am. I really haven't hit many balls, so I was just trying to get a nice movement pattern, trying to shape some shots.

"I could begin to feel that, start shaping the shots in the range and told myself to keep this in front nine. Well, for the 18 holes, and I only did it for the first nine!"

However, Woods' score was five strokes better than that of his playmate and current FedExCup leader, Justin Thomas, who needs a great second round to avoid an early exit after he struggled for a sown error. 74.